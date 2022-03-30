Walking the Walk: Corporate Social Accountability

Description

According to a recent Lenovo survey, 67% of Gen Z and millennials deem giving back and making a positive impact on the local community as “very important.” And 90% say they are more willing to purchase products that they deem beneficial to society, per a Deloitte survey. Brands that can authentically apply their values to their operations and to their communities have an opportunity to build deeper and more meaningful connections with their customers. In this inspiring panel discussion, Fast Company and Lenovo take a critical look at how brands can impactfully match their mission statements with corporate and community action.