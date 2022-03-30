Second COVID booster: What to know about 4th shots as the BA.2 variant spreads

Since the beginning of the year, the BA.2 variant of Covid-19 has spread around the world, leading to major outbreaks in Europe and China. The BA.2 variant is already widespread in America and is set to become the dominant strain of the virus here next month.

The spread of the new omicron variant has led many to wonder if another round of boosters is needed. And now the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have weighed in, approving a second Covid-19 booster for some. Here’s what you need to know.