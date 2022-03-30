Look up: How to stop the climate change comet

In the critically acclaimed movie Don’t Look Up, two astronomers attempt to warn humanity about a planet-killing comet hurtling toward Earth. Spoiler alert: They fail. The film is an on-point allegory for our own challenges. Climate change is the comet and the main antagonist is the slow, and at times difficult, process of moving society toward real, meaningful climate action.

The good news is that the tools needed to stop the figurative comet exist. Using these tools effectively, though, requires a deeper understanding of the challenges and opportunities within our energy and political system. This change is already underway, and it runs on renewables. THE SMALLER THE FOOTPRINT, THE BETTER Change starts by understanding a company’s, or individual’s, entire climate impact. Celebrities and businesses alike that claim to truly care about solving climate change can be part of the solution, not only by reducing their impact on climate, but also by creating solutions to fight climate change. Let’s look at the entertainment industry. Hollywood can use renewable fuel in movie set generators, musicians can power their tour buses with renewable diesel, and celebrities traveling to and from location can use sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) to reduce their emissions. For example, a recent report by Hope Solutions found that, on average, the amount of fossil diesel burned in generators to power music festivals in the U.K. creates the same climate impact as putting 220,000 ICE-powered cars on the road.

This is a great way to shrink their carbon footprint. Similarly, buses or planes bringing people to music festivals, sporting events, or movie premiers can help grow the entertainment industry’s carbon footprint. LOOKING UP TO ‘TODAY’ SOLUTIONS Sectors such as aviation, commercial trucking, and chemical manufacturing still rely heavily on fossil fuels. Electrification doesn’t make sense right now for these industries, but neither does waiting. These are also sectors that Hollywood depends on: Actors, musicians, and support crews travel to specific locations; props are made out of plastics; many times generators are used to keep high-energy concerts or music festivals powered. Hollywood can, and should, take advantage of its unique opportunity to show meaningful climate action with today’s solutions. If A-list celebrities and influential business leaders chose to board private or commercial jets powered by SAF, we might be able to phase out fossil fuels faster. Renewable fuels can also be made from cooking oil and other waste materials. That means industries can tap into the circular economy, using their own waste to create renewable fuels to power their operations. Tomorrow, these fuels could be made from algae, municipal solid waste, or even by converting power to liquids.

Because renewable fuels can be produced, stored, and distributed using America’s vast network of existing energy infrastructure, America’s oil industry has a clear opportunity to play a positive role in our future and transform today’s oil jobs into what can be considered green jobs. Beyond using renewable products, the entertainment industry can also support policies like clean fuel programs. For instance, by vocally and visibly supporting sustainable practices, they can help give policymakers the needed air cover to act on climate change. A MESSAGE TO HOLLYWOOD As the climate crisis worsens and extreme weather conditions become more frequent, we cannot afford to wait. All the tools in our toolkit must be used. Climate action can (and is) happening now.

Hollywood has a unique opportunity to not only make movies about climate change, but also help to solve it by deploying meaningful, effective climate action now. While Hollywood has the influence to drive awareness, any business can make the transformation today. Jeremy Baines is president of Neste US, a leading producer of renewable fuels refined from waste and residue materials.