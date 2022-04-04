The future of inclusion

Globally, rates of women in the workforce reached historic lows during the pandemic. McKinsey’s Women in the Workplace report, for example, revealed that one in four women were thinking about reducing or leaving paid work due to the pandemic, citing company inflexibility, caring responsibilities, and stress.

Barriers to re-entering the workforce existed for women long before the pandemic, especially those with children. However, the Great Resignation has now made attracting and retaining talent a key priority for organizations around the world. The result: we have a highly skilled talent pool sitting at home while employers try to fill a major skills-gap and address high attrition rates. Faced with these challenges, it is becoming increasingly important for companies to reassess their corporate culture and tap into this invaluable talent pool. BRINGING THE HUMAN ELEMENT INTO CORPORATE CULTURE Early in their careers, many women in their 20s and 30s are forced to make a life-altering decision: Leave the workforce to have children and raise a family, or bypass that completely, and instead, focus solely on a career. For many, this decision seems to come almost as soon as they have started to make progress on their chosen career paths. Some of these highly educated and highly skilled women leave the workforce before they reach their professional pinnacle, and some never enter the workforce despite their overwhelmingly relevant qualification. And whether this decision is made alone or with a partner, it is one that can affect the course of the rest of a women’s professional life.

This dichotomy of family versus career is draconian at best and has led to an ultimate brain drain of fine talent forced to decide to be either a stay-at-home parent or remain a full-time employee. Instead of stigmatizing parents for leaving the workforce to raise children, we need to provide parents with the opportunity to take the time off they need to start a family and implement flexible work policies that support and encourage parents when they do return to the workforce. These changes require adopting what John Mackey, the current CEO of Whole Foods Market, calls conscious capitalism, or a capitalism that brings the human element into business. As Mackey notes, “We have to create cultures that liberate human beings to be creative, that are not managed by fear…We have to create organizations that have trust, that have empowerment, that have authenticity, that have innovation and collaboration.” This requires placing human values like compassion and love at the heart of your business. This isn’t to say that organizations should forego their annual targets or stop being profitable, but simply that business goals can align with human values in a way that supports various lifestyles and career choices—including choosing to raise a family.

HR STRATEGIES MUST BE FLEXIBLE As we celebrate the end of Women’s History Month, it is time for organizations to become more flexible in how they operate and provide opportunities to those who have the education, but not the work experience—or gaps in their experience—because of deciding to raise a family. That means being creative with a job placement initiative. It means introducing flexible work hours and remote work, job sharing, and returnship or back-to-work programs that allow someone with an MBA, for example, to rejoin the workforce without having to start all over in terms of job responsibilities and compensation. These items are not only table stakes for any talent recruitment initiative; they also have the benefit of increasing productivity. It also means actively valuing the decision to raise a family with the help of paid parental leave and childcare benefits. Of course, different countries have vastly different approaches to maternity/paternity support. Scandinavian and European nations offer significantly more protection to new parents than the U.S., where both men and women are hindered by the fact that paid maternity or paternity leave simply does not exist. Instead, a paltry 12 weeks of unpaid leave is granted under the Family Medical Leave Act (FMLA). And in North America at least, few organizations provide childcare benefits to their employees. This results in higher childcare costs, which can mean a parent may choose to stay at home to avoid paying for childcare.

And it means allowing whoever is hired—whether it’s a new university graduate or a male or female parent returning to the workforce—to feel they can accomplish great things when they work for an organization that allows all its employees to feel empowered. By placing the human element at the heart of business, we can support parents, especially mothers, throughout every stage of their career, and we can start to attract this population of highly skilled adults back to the workforce. Kristina Lengyel is the executive vice president of customer solutions at OpenText. Read more from Kristina on Fast Company here.