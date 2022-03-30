Plane ticket prices are rising: Here’s when to book a flight if you want to save money

If you’re anticipating packing your bags for a much-needed vacation this year, you will want to brace for some sticker shock. Along with the warmer weather, Americans’ increasing willingness to venture maskless into public spaces, and the beginning of many college spring breaks, travel is on people’s minds.

In new quarterly findings, travel company Hopper reports the average price of a round-trip ticket to be at $330—up 40% from the start of this year. In its latest consumer index report, the booking website says this is the highest price for a round-trip ticket it has collected thus far.

Hopper, which has made strides during the pandemic as it has expanded its predictive technology, foresees travel prices increasing to $360 in May, then tapering off once the summer season officially starts in June. International round-trip prices will stay relatively stable until June, when Hopper predicts they will rise 15%.

February data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reveals that airline fares were 12.7% more expensive than the previous year. Prices in other areas remain at historic highs, as inflation persists.