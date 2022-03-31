Product content: the missing piece of product-led growth

So, you started a business and that seedling is starting to break through the surface, sprouting toward the sunlight of success. Now what?

While there is no one recipe for scaling a company, product-led growth has become a key strategy for businesses that are scaling. This business methodology holds that user acquisition, expansion, conversion, and retention can all be driven primarily by the product itself. In short, if you build it, well, they will come. Despite the popularity of such a product-led approach to growth, there is an essential element that is all too often overlooked: For customers to embrace a product, they must actually enjoy using it. According to a recent survey from Frost & Sullivan Research, commissioned by my company Zoomin, customers value a brand or product more when they understand all the product’s capabilities and are able to seek and execute their own solutions to user challenges—without the need for outside customer support. If product engagement, then, is a key driver of growth, it is the product content that lays the groundwork for engagement. Product content—technical manuals, onboarding guides, communal forums, help pages that support users on their product journey, and more—has long been treated as superfluous, without any effort to offer a cohesive, intuitive experience around actually using the product.

Alternatively, thoughtful product content—content that customers can navigate instinctively to easily discern their own solutions to their problems—is a critical component of product-led growth and is an important consideration for enterprises attempting to scale. THE TROUBLE WITH DEPARTMENT-LED GROWTH Without a doubt, methodologies such as sales- or marketing-led growth—where growth is fueled by one of a company’s departments—can succeed in generating short-term revenue. But in such approaches, one portion of a company typically becomes prioritized above all others, and individual teams can become relatively siloed instead of working together. This, of course, leads to disconnect that is often reflected in disjointed product content—marketing says one thing, sales says another, and customer support is operating off of a completely different script as they attempt to extinguish the resultant fires. To reduce such disjointedness, user-generated information should always inform product —and therefore growth —strategies. Such information (for instance, which product web pages customers spend the most or the least amount of time on) affords a clearer understanding of the customers’ actual experiences and helps the wider company understand which department is best suited to address any respective issues, and how they should approach them.

THE CONTENT DENOMINATOR In today’s highly digitized marketplace, customer experience (CX) and ease of product use have proven to be the differentiating factors among many enterprise offerings. In fact, CX is viewed by a majority of CEOs (54%, according to Statista) as a competitive differentiator for their companies. Failure to provide seamless end user-facing platforms, then, poses a major business hurdle. This is where quality product content is paramount to ensuring a positive customer experience. Product-led growth tears down the siloes that fragment a company, unifies teams’ overarching goals, and ensures the content they create is consistent. Product content is ultimately the aspect of a B2B enterprise that every team (as well as their customers) interacts with: Product and content teams create it, sales teams tout it in pitches and demos, and our research shows that virtually all customers use it in purchasing decisions.

Support teams also use it to direct customers to relevant product answers, but ideally, customers should be able to find their own solutions by referring to the content itself. HOW TO FOSTER PRODUCT CONTENT-LED GROWTH It is the thoughtful crafting of user-friendly content that ultimately provides an experience that customers will enjoy enough to return to. The key to successful product-led growth lies in creating content that allows customers to self-serve, and do so quickly. To achieve this usability, product content must be quickly searchable, seamlessly navigable, and consistently clear.

Effective product content has the power to instill users with a sense of self-confidence and, more importantly, a sense of trust in a given company. Not to mention that three in four B2B buyers and sellers prefer self-service to in-person interactions. The equation is simple: While items such as user-manuals and FAQs may seem trivial, they can lead to greater user satisfaction with the products themselves, and greater user satisfaction leads to more robust company growth. Pursuing top quality product content, therefore, is a winning solution, particularly for enterprises that are hoping to scale. It bolsters product-led growth, fosters inter-team communication, and supports the type of CX that turns one-time users into loyal customers.

Gal Oron, CEO and co-founder, Zoomin