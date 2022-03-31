It’s time to build kinder businesses

The “great resignation” continues to make headlines. While nearly all sectors have been impacted, some sectors have been harder hit than others. Research suggests that increased workloads and burnout are likely culprits.

As someone who has spent the pandemic engaged in heartfelt and often challenging conversations with leaders across industries, the great resignation hasn’t come as a surprise. In fact, I suspect it will get worse before it gets better. I’ve also noticed that leaders who were already committed to building kinder businesses pre-pandemic seem to be less impacted by the great resignation now, regardless of their industry. All this affirms a position I’ve embraced for many years: It is time to start building kinder businesses. WHY PAST ATTEMPTS TO BUILD KINDER BUSINESSES HAVE FAILED I used to give a talk called “Stop Ordering Pizza!” The title of the talk was meant to be humorous, but the underlying message was very serious. By the early 2010s, I was seeing a growing number of business leaders trying to build kinder workplaces, but they still relied on bandaid solutions like pizza parties and relaxed workplace dress codes. There was and is nothing fundamentally wrong with these interventions, except they often seem to distract leaders and senior managers from reflecting on the things making their workforce miserable.

Candidly, if your team members are disengaged and burning out, a free slice of pizza or permission to show up to work wearing jeans and a hoodie is unlikely to have much impact. If leaders are committed to building kinder businesses—organizations that people want to be part of now and in the future—they need to dig deeper and unpack why their employees are suffering. Doing this is also hard work. It means being authentic with yourself and your team members, and there are still few role models for what this looks like. Here are four things leaders can do to start building kinder businesses. CLARIFY THE VALUES BY MAKING THE IMPACT EXPLICIT Reflect on your company’s core values. Beyond running a successful enterprise, what does your company stand for? What is your ethos? What do you want the world to think about when they think about your business?

To answer these questions, shift your focus away from your core product or service. Think instead about what matters beyond the product or service you’re delivering. Then, ask yourself if these values are values your team members already share or would even want to share. When a company’s core values don’t resonate with the vast majority of team members, the company’s culture inevitably suffers. LOOK IN THE MIRROR BEFORE YOU LOOK OUT THE WINDOW If you read Jim Collins’s book Good to Great, you’ll recall he has a simple way of distinguishing between what he describes as Level 4 versus Level 5 leaders. Level 4 leaders look out the window when there is a problem and in the mirror when there is a success. Level 5 leaders do the opposite. When problems arise, they look in the mirror. When they experience big wins, they look out the window. It’s a simple formula, and it says a lot about the role kindness plays in great leadership. The bottom line is that great leaders are both self-reflective and deeply generous with the people with whom they surround themselves. BUILD CAPACITY Studies on the great resignation have shown that people aren’t just resigning because they want to make more money. In many cases, people are resigning because they want a better life, more flexibility, and more opportunities to keep growing and learning on the job.

As a leader, it is time to take a long, hard look at how your organization is supporting employees across levels and over time. Notably, in the past, the people most likely to resign were entry-level workers. Over the past 12 months, mid-career employees ages 30-45 have become those most likely to resign. The fact that mid-career employees seem to be especially likely to quit suggests leaders and senior managers need to be particularly attentive to supporting the ongoing growth of mid-career employees and their needs beyond work. Still, this isn’t the only thing leaders can do. CARE ABOUT PEOPLE, NOT SIMPLY WHAT THEY OFFER YOUR COMPANY It’s one thing to help employees acquire new tactical skills (e.g., offer them access to training so they can run a new program or launch a new system), it’s quite another thing to invest in employees’ personal growth and development. Ultimately, leaders committed to supporting their employees as people and not just workers are the leaders who will do the most to mitigate burnout, build a stronger workplace culture, and reduce, if not eliminate, the massive resignation now disrupting organizations across sectors. Dr. Camille Preston is a business psychologist, leadership expert, and the founder and CEO of AIM Leadership.