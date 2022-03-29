Robinhood bumps extended trading hours in its quest for 24/7 investing

That gives users six and a half hours beyond normal trading hours; U.S. stock markets open at 9:30 a.m. and close at 4 p.m. EDT. And according to Robinhood, it also offers hobby traders with day jobs critical time out of office to check portfolios and make money moves.

“Our customers often tell us they’re working or preoccupied during regular market hours, limiting their ability to invest on their own schedule or evaluate and react to important market news,” the company wrote in a blog post. “In fact, we’ve seen a community of Robinhood early birds and night owls who log in exclusively outside of regular market hours. They’re juggling a lot, from full-time jobs to school, families, and side gigs. Our new extended trading hours for equities will give them more opportunities to manage their portfolio at a convenient time for them, whether that’s in the early morning or in the evening.”

The move broadens what Robinhood previously offered customers (9 a.m. to 6 p.m.), and takes the company closer to its dream of 24/7 investing—a key target in its stated mission to “democratize finance for all.” That quest has resonated strongly with armchair investors and stock market dabblers during the COVID pandemic, and the zero-fee platform has become a favorite of retail traders. Early last year, it was their chief weapon in a Reddit-fueled war on Wall Street, fought over meme stocks like GameStop.