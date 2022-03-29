Look up, Texas—your Chili’s takeout is arriving by drone

Flytrex, the Israeli startup that’s aiming to beat Amazon in the drone-delivery race, said today it will expand its service to Granbury, Texas, near Dallas-Ft. Worth. The service will allow people who live in the immediate area to get food from Chili’s and Maggiano’s Little Italy delivered to their backyards via drone.

The move comes after the company received a new waiver from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to deliver within a radius of one nautical mile as part of its partnership with Causey Aviation Unmanned. It also follows a successful pilot in North Carolina in which residents were able to receive items by drone during quarantine.

Tel Aviv-based Flytrex has since announced $40 million in funding, as reported by TechCrunch in November of last year. The company has partnered with major retailers such as Walmart to test the feasibility of drone delivery mechanisms that are not only convenient, but safe, affordable, and environmentally friendly.