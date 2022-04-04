Delivering in a post-pandemic world [Free Download]

Every aspect of business has been challenged and strained by technology integration in the past 2.5 years—from front-of-house payment and delivery systems to employee VPN and remote work to warehouse and just-in-time manufacturing and supply-chain validation. Integrated cloud and data processes can deliver exponential value or bring the world to a grinding halt. Modernizing these business operations need not be daunting and can be a true catalyst for innovation. Hear from some of the toughest cases and real-world experiences of change that have set us on a new course in this panel that first aired at The Future of Hybrid Cloud virtual event.