FCC deems Russian antivirus software Kaspersky a national security threat

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has listed Kaspersky Lab, the Moscow-based cybersecurity firm and creator of a popular antivirus software, among the entities that pose “unacceptable risk to U.S. national security.”

The placement last week makes Kaspersky the first Russian firm to join the list, which is currently dominated by Chinese telecommunications firms, including smartphone giants Huawei and ZTE (the two very first companies to populate the list, after its creation in a 2019 law). The roster, which saw three new entries on Friday, now consists only of Kaspersky and seven Chinese companies.

Once a company is on the list, U.S. businesses are forbidden from using federal subsidies from the FCC’s $8 billion annual Universal Service Fund to purchase any of its products or services. Domestic consumers who are not government employees are still free to use the products, such as Kaspersky’s antivirus program, although availability and support for them may become scarce—for example, Google Android cannot come preinstalled on Huawei phones, which also cannot be built with Intel or Qualcomm semiconductor chips.

According to a media release, the FCC’s determination “will help secure our networks from threats posed by Chinese and Russian state-backed entities seeking to engage in espionage and otherwise harm America’s interests,” states the agency’s commissioner Brendan Carr.