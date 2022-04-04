Not everyone should be promoted to manager. Here’s how leaders can guide alternate career paths

Since the start of the Great Resignation , we’ve seen millions of employees around the world transition jobs, titles, and careers at rates never before seen. For some, switching companies or completely reinventing career paths became about a search for passion, purpose, or overall life balance. For others, it was about reaching the next level.

But like everything else that’s evolved in the world of business, the next great reckoning that deserves a closer look, is creating opportunity for multifaceted career growth outside of management. For the many professionals who have ever exceeding aspirations, the current “rite of passage” to the top, via becoming a manager, in many ways can be likened to forcing a square peg into a round hole—it’s just not a good fit—nor should it have to be.

Management has long been thought of as a necessary step of upward progression in a person’s career. And as history would have it, most managers are often promoted to said position because they are good at what they do—as an individual contributor. While these top performers certainly deserve to be recognized and given ample opportunity to grow, being great at what one does is not a guarantee they are also great at making others better—which is a key ingredient to the makings of a good manager.

Empowered by the “us” and “we” moments, more so than “I,” managers are not only the best at what they do, but they are committed to helping others rise to meet the bar they’ve help set. To be a good manager takes time, effort, honesty, empathy, self-awareness, accountability, trust, and an authentic desire to support and guide others. As companies today work to celebrate diversified perspectives and talents, part of that means acknowledging and accepting that some aren’t meant to walk this path. Otherwise, there will continue to be high levels of turnover by those willing to quit their job as a result of having a bad manager—remember, people don’t leave companies, they leave bad leadership.



As a leader, it is so important to remember that employees choose where they want to work and they choose what they want to do—so shouldn’t becoming a manager also be a choice not prompted primarily by career progression? Each employee has individual needs and wants, strengths and weaknesses, that must be considered in the overall scheme of things. That is, after all, one of the biggest lessons learned from the Great Resignation. While this does not mean all companies can or should have thousands of specialized roles for each contributor, there are ways to create alternate career paths for those that don’t want take (or aren’t a good fit for) a managerial role, but still want to grow.