Pharrell Williams, Roz Brewer, and Sir Richard Branson headline Fast Company’s MIC Summit

Pharrell Williams , the visionary artist, producer, and founder of the nonprofit Black Ambition, Virgin Group founder Sir Richard Branson , and Walgreens Boots Alliance CEO Roz Brewer , will headline Fast Company‘s second annual Most Innovative Companies Summit on April 26 and 27. Executives from innovative companies including BlocPower, Stripe, and Grove Collaborative will also participate.

The Most Innovative Companies Summit is a virtual event exploring the world’s most forward-thinking companies and organizations that are setting new trends across all aspects of business.

Attendees can expect insightful keynote conversations and interactive breakout sessions for directly engaging with such inspiring business leaders and executives. Breakout sessions include panels exploring the role the metaverse plays in business, a look at how hybrid work is streamlining productivity, and what role corporate brands have in advancing social issues.

This year’s Most Innovative Companies Summit is a celebration of Fast Company’s list of the World’s Most Innovative Companies of 2022. Each year, the magazine’s editors review thousands of companies and nonprofits to recognize the ones that are shaping our future and making a meaningful impact.