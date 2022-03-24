Stimulus checks for rising gas prices are probably a long shot in 2022

Introduced by Rep. Mike Thompson of California, the proposal would work in a similar way to how recent stimulus checks have worked, phasing out for individuals making over $80,000 a year or couples making over $160,000 a year, while households with children could claim an additional $100 per child. All of this would remain in effect throughout 2022 for as long as national average gas prices are above $4 a gallon. The House bill has been referred to the Ways & Means Committee.

Some Republicans, not surprisingly, are flatly opposed to these types of ideas, with Senator John Thune of South Dakota tweeting, “Dumping money into the economy like that is exactly what got us into this inflation crisis in the first place,” and he’s not entirely wrong. Research released by the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco last year indicated that the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan did at least contribute to rising prices. Robert Triest, chair and professor of economics at Northeastern, said in an interview in January that stimulus checks along with supply-chain issues were contributing factors to inflation, although he did add that the economy has remained stable, which suggests the stimulus checks did their job.

Still, the appetite for more giant stimulus packages among congressional lawmakers is likely lower than it was a year ago, even when you consider that stimulus payments in general have been broadly popular with Americans. And it’s not just Republicans who are wary of the idea. Last week, Axios reported that the White House considered—past tense—sending debit cards to Americans to help with high gas prices, but a Democratic House counsel shot it down, in part because it would not be highly effective and could make inflation worse.