Sesame Street’s newest Muppet is Ameera, a disabled refugee

The newest Muppet is green, furry, loves science, uses a wheelchair, and is a refugee. Named Ameera, the character is debuting on Ahlan Simsim (translation: Welcome Sesame), the version of Sesame Street that airs in the Middle East and North Africa and focuses on issues faced by refugees . She’s also a part of a new animated series that’s designed to be quickly deployed in a crisis when children are displaced from their homes. A Ukrainian-language version is in development now.

Around the world, an estimated 12 million people with disabilities have been forcibly displaced by war and persecution, though the real number is likely higher. Many are children, and Ameera, who is 8 years old in the world of Muppets, helps represent them. “We thought, let’s create a girl character who is really funny and loves to lead with comedy, and is wise in a lot of ways, and loves science and loves basketball,” says Scott Cameron, executive producer of international social impact at Sesame Workshop. “And let’s also represent all of the children around the world who may not see themselves on-screen who use mobility gear—in this case, Ameera uses a wheelchair and forearm crutches.”

As a live-action puppet, she’ll appear on the show with other Muppet refugee characters in scenes shot in Jordan, interacting with children living there. But in a series of short animated videos, she’ll be part of another show that will be used globally. “We have long wanted to find ways to make a really substantial amount of content that we could quickly deploy in crisis situations, just like what we’re seeing in Ukraine,” Cameron says.

To make the animated show universally accessible, the team used only furry characters like Ameera rather than more human-looking characters like Ernie or Bert. “Those characters are especially useful when we’re making content that can be used in more than one context,” he says. “Since we’re not giving them hairstyles and clothing and accessories that might be viewed as being specific to a given culture, we’re able to make them feel like they belong everywhere.”