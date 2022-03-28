What does it really take to become a future-ready CEO?

Prompted by the external environment, the pace of change has picked up exponentially for many companies in the past couple of years. This means one thing: the capabilities needed to succeed in the future are rapidly changing at the same time. As many organizations and human resource departments are busy figuring out the broader organizational capabilities needed to be future-ready, perhaps the most important question of them all is: What capabilities are needed at the very top of the organization? In other words, what kind of CEO is needed to lead the organization into a different future?

In my daily work coaching high-performing CEOs, this question is continuously top of mind for me. Without exception, all my clients are very successful in their current roles—otherwise they wouldn’t be where they are today. However, the truly extraordinary CEOs know their number one question should not be, ‘How do I change my company in order to succeed?’ but rather ‘How do I change myself in order to lead this company into a successful future?’ After all, the weight of the decisions a CEO makes accounts for almost 50% of a company’s success. While we’ve had a solid consensus around what a strong CEO profile looks like, based on the studies and research done in the previous years, these past findings do not fully apply to the future. Stakeholder expectations, workforce structure, society values, market dynamics, and pretty much every other material business factor has changed drastically in the most recent times. Therefore, perhaps the way we approach CEO assessment in the future also needs a rethink. Instead of striving to reach a new consensus on what the “magic formula” for a successful CEO profile looks like, maybe we should simply embrace the fact that the perfect profile will most likely change continuously and become more of a moving target rather than a final destination. With a decreasing CEO tenure and an increasing willingness to embrace continuous learning and coaching, it seems time to embrace a more agile approach to CEO development and succession. With all these dynamics in mind, one thing is becoming increasingly clear: When it comes to the CEO profile of the future, “What got you here won’t get you there” fully applies. The new CEO is very different from the CEO of the past. Below are some of the elements I believe will be critical for CEO success in the coming years.

• Connecting purpose with productivity: The CEOs of the future will be masters at doing well while doing good. A recent Harvard Corporate Governance article reinforced the fact that investors and other key stakeholders strongly believe the job of the CEO goes beyond turning a profit. Moving forward, CEOs must not only demonstrate strong corporate purpose and value, but also take on complex societal issues. CEOs will be stewards of a triple, not a single, bottom line—they’ll need to focus on people, planet, and profit with an equal sense of urgency and importance. • Seizing disruption: As disruption and transformation become constants, the future will be brighter with CEOs who are not just good at managing disruption, but are also proactively embracing disruption as the new rule of the game. This would effectively mean moving from the reactive mode of the past to enthusiastically seeking and seizing opportunities for disruption as a way to continuously evolve and grow the organization. This approach increases the chances of gaining a competitive advantage compared to peers. • Managing ecosystems: Due to an increasing stakeholder management complexity, CEOs of the future will need to step up from enterprise-level thinking to ecosystem thinking. Looking at their company in isolation is definitely an outdated approach that no longer works, and all CEOs have by now accepted the fact their organization is highly interconnected and makes an impact on the world as a whole. In the future, these lines will continue to get even more blurred as CEOs are called to come up with visions that make this world a better place and benefit all their constituents.

• Showing real humanity and authenticity: While in the past we have talked about CEOs needing to balance their business acumen with emotional intelligence, this approach will not suffice in the future. The expectations for the CEOs of today and tomorrow have shifted, both internally and externally, and stakeholders are increasingly looking for leaders who are not just emotionally intelligent, but who are truly authentic and human on top of that. • Personalizing the CEO positioning: In order for future CEOs to succeed in many of the points named above, they will be required to be more vocal and visible than ever. Both internal as well as external positioning of the CEOs becomes critical and needs to be managed in a strategic yet human and authentic way. In order to gain and sustain trust, standard corporate communication channeled through the CEO is simply not good enough anymore: both employees and external stakeholders want to know more about who the CEO really is, what drives them personally, what societal issues they are personally passionate about, and what they are individually and collectively doing to make an impact. While the focus of this article is on the CEO profile, most of the above thinking applies to any executive role in an organization. As always, the success of the CEO continues to be largely determined by the effectiveness of their leadership team. As CEOs are asked to step into not only bigger shoes, but potentially different shoes every day, they will need the rest of their executive team to do the same in order to achieve their full potential and lead the organization into a successful future.

CEO and Top Team Executive Coach; Board Advisor; TEDx and Keynote Speaker; Co-CEO Heimann Cvetkovic & Partners