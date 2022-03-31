4 pain-free ways to boost your productivity

Have you noticed how “busy” is the new black? Many workplaces recognize and reward being fast-moving or adaptive. Yet really, they’re professional-worker sweat shops, pushing people beyond their limits. The result? Stressed and burned out employees.

In a culture that values hard work and productivity, we’re “winning” when we are going hard. Being busy increases our level of (self-) importance and can become addictive. We feel guilty or ashamed when we aren’t doing lots of “stuff” at work or on our weekends. Articles, books, and podcasts report that successful people are willing to go longer and harder than others. They get up at 4 or 5 a.m. to get ahead–when, in fact, research shows us the more sleep we get, the happier we are. Going hard and being “on” all the time is actually detrimental to what you want to achieve. Pain, stress, and fatigue produce neurotransmitters that disconnect you from your executive function (smarts).

Your brain will operate better and be more productive if you flip the switch and build in more downtime. We need to be in an engaged, happy, and relaxed state to perform at our peak. So, here are some of my favorite techniques to help you do just that. Build in a 15% buffer Capacity utilization (mostly used in manufacturing) measures the difference between production and production capability. It is unlikely that a company will function at 100% capacity, so 85% is considered optimal. This provides a 15% buffer against setbacks like equipment malfunction or resource shortages. The same can be said about you and your brain. You need to work at 85%, not flat out at 100%, to optimize your resources and mental systems.

Just look at Olympian Carl Lewis. The nine-time gold medalist sprinter was known as a master finisher: In a 100-meter sprint, he was often last at the 40-meter mark, but breezed past other competitors by the finish line. While other runners were clearly having to push harder at the end—clenching their fists, scrunching their faces—Lewis looked exactly the same when he won the race as he had at the start. He ran at 85% from start to finish, not 100% full throttle. TIP: Build in a 15% buffer to your day or week. Cut out 1.2 hours from an 8-hour day; that’s one day from a 7-day week. Simply start by blocking out public holidays in advance (especially if you work for yourself). Spend that time reading, relaxing, or resting. It might feel counter intuitive, but it will buy you brain power in the long run. Watch your body (not your wall) clock Ever noticed that, as the day wears on, your patience (and fuse) in meetings or conversations becomes shorter and more erratic? The smallest things start to annoy you, because you’re drained and your mental energy is low. It’s not the best state to be making important decisions or trying to have productive conversations.

Studies of brain waves show us that innovation, inspiration, and intuition are only available to us when our brain is in certain states of consciousness. So, the more brain space you protect, the better. For most of us, our most productive time will be first thing in the morning–hence, big decisions and tasks that require attention and focus (what we call our “real work”) are best done in the morning, and repetitive tasks (like email) are best done in the afternoon when your cognitive load is low. TIP: Maximize your mornings by starting yours the night before. Before finishing up for the day, plan two or three tasks you want to do first. Avoid switching on your email in the morning until those tasks are done. Protect your most valuable time.

Hold 25-minute meetings We need meetings. We need them at work because, when they go well, clear actions get set, decisions are made, and the whole business moves forward. The problem is that we automatically default to holding 60-minute meetings. That’s at least 35 minutes of wasted time waiting for latecomers, fixing tech issues, and wondering about the agenda (or lack thereof). Scheduling only 25 minutes creates clarity around doing what’s important. If we only have 25 minutes, we had better be focused on what we need to get done. This automatically forces us to think about the top two or three things to discuss in a meeting and drives action.

TIP: Change your default calendar app to 25 minutes, instead of 60. Always provide people with the purpose of a meeting. When you accept invitations, tell others you only have 25 minutes and ask them why you are expected to be there. If there’s no reason, or you’re unclear on the purpose, then save yourself some time and politely decline. Simplify your systems When we’re presented with a problem, our instinct is to “add things” (complicate) rather than “remove things”(decomplicate). We set up extra meetings to figure out why work schedules are too cramped, but in doing so add more red tape, more decision points. When your day or week is full, you get up earlier or stay up later to finish. But what if you simply reduced the number of things you committed to doing?

Think about the boundaries you could set up to create a “to not do list.” It might include things like social media during working hours, living in your email, having meetings before 10 a.m. and after 3 p.m., or staying up late. TIP: Look at your current to-do list and remove things that are low value, energy draining, or are a distraction from your true goals or KPIs. All of these things will help you get the important things done, and you’ll be surprised at how much time they consumed in the past. So, if you want to be “fast,” “successful,” or “adaptive,” stop pushing yourself to the limits and win your day with more downtime instead.

Donna McGeorge is a productivity coach and time management expert with more than 20 years of experience working with managers and leaders throughout Australia and Asia Pacific at companies such as Nissan, Ford Motor Company, Jetstar, and more.