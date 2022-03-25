You’ll never reach perfection, but here’s how you can get closer

My management philosophy is simple: There’s always room for improvement. No matter what you’ve achieved, no matter where you are in your journey, you can always take it to another level. Continuous improvement and discipline are the keys to developing a world-class organization.

NEVER STOP LEARNING

Learning is a lifelong process, whether you’re the CEO of a Fortune 50 company or a stay-at-home dad. Ask any leader in any field and they’ll tell you they’re always looking for ways to increase their knowledge base. Very early in my life, my father instilled in me the idea that you should constantly be adding new skills, seeking out new learning opportunities and finding new challenges. Education doesn’t stop when you leave school. It’s something you can make a part of your day-to-day life. Learning how to learn is the must-have skill of the 21st century. You just have to make the time investment and make it a priority.

Obviously, you’re going to focus on your chosen area of expertise or industry when it comes to furthering your education. But I encourage my colleagues to widen that focus, learn from others, and seek out fresh, broader perspectives too. You will be surprised how much you can learn from other sources that might not be obvious. You never know where that next lightning bolt of inspiration is going to come from. It could be from that novel on your bedside table. It could be from a video on YouTube. It could be from long conversations with family and friends. Even if the topic you’re learning about is seemingly unrelated to your work life, it can provide the key to a door you’ve been struggling to unlock.

KEEP YOUR MANAGER’S HAT ON

As a leader, you’re always thinking about the “big picture.” But you’ve got to be able to see how each piece of your company’s puzzle fits together, from app development to human resources. At the heart of it all is your team. The team comes first. None of us is as smart as all of us. My role is to uncover how I can help my team achieve the very best. There is no competition between us internally; we win and lose as a team.