This Washington, D.C. barbershop drew on decades of Black history to create a luxury experience

Now, a new barbershop in Washington, D.C. is channeling that history and elevating it. Manifest, which launched last fall, is taking the multifaceted aspect of the traditional barbershop seriously: It will also have a boutique, coffee shop, and cocktail bar. “We picked Manifest for a barbershop name because, when you’re manifesting yourself in these new spaces, these new ideas, you always think of better places, and everything great starts with a haircut,” says Brian Merritt, one of the founders of Manifest who also cofounded Chicago apparel label Sir & Madame.

The four-in-one concept was brought to life by K.J. Hughes, a serial sports and entertainment entrepreneur, who teamed up with Merritt and Susan Morgan, a vice president at Team Epiphany, a New York-based marketing and creative agency. “I think all of my years of going to the barbershop influenced this particular innovation,” Hughes says. His mother was a hairstylist at Shelton’s Hair Gallery in Washington, D.C., in the ’80s and ’90s. “There was the bag lady that came in, the polo guy who came in [with] polo shirts, sweats, and hoodies,” Hughes says. “The barbershop was no different. You had the hustle man that came in with CDs, computers, and laundry detergent. Folks were hustling and selling things because the barbershop was a captive audience. This definitely went into the business model that we created at Manifest.”

This mixed-use history of barbershops underscores the central role they’ve played in Black communities. “The black barbershop can be a social and even a political anchor for a rapidly changing community,” says Quincy Mills, associate professor of history at the University of Maryland and author of Cutting Along the Color Line. “Once they have a barber or beautician, [Black consumers] are pretty set on that person. Even if they move, they’re likely to travel back to that barbershop in their old neighborhood, so, in those ways, I think a barbershop can serve as a kind of an anchor even when things are changing.” A membership program at Manifest provides even more community engagement, with discounts, events, and exclusive products.