How three abandoned quarries in rural China were transformed into stunning cultural venues

The mountainous landscape of Jinyun County, in southeast China, has over 3,000 abandoned stone quarries. Over the past year, however, some of them have been meticulously transformed from empty pits into cultural destinations carved into the rock.
The converted stone quarries are now the subject of a new exhibition in Berlin, which features movies, translucent models, and drawings by the Beijing-based architect Xu Tiantian and her firm DnA Design and Architecture. In April 2021, Jinyun County asked the architect to redesign nine quarries located within a one-mile radius of one another. So far, three have been completed and metamorphosed into various performance spaces plus a library, complete with bookshelves and study benches. The project provides a model for abandoned quarries around the world. It’s also a reminder that such negative assets, be they disused factories or vacant buildings, can be turned into something valuable, too.
Quarries can be mined for up to 50 years before they’re depleted of their resources, like limestone, granite, or marble. They are then abandoned, resulting in gaping holes that can fill with water and form dangerous quarry lakes. In North America, some of these depleted quarries have found new uses as amphitheaters, botanical gardens, and even adventure parks. In the center of San Diego, a massive sand and gravel quarry was turned into a 225-acre neighborhood called Quarry Falls, complete with housing, a community center, and parks. And in Atlanta, the 400-foot-deep Bellwood Quarry—once a popular filming location for movies and TV shows like Stranger Things—has become the Westside Reservoir, holding 2.4 billion gallons of emergency drinking water.
Many of these quarries spanned hundreds of acres and were operated by large companies. By comparison, the Jinyun quarries in China were run by family businesses and mined by hand. They’re also taller and cut into the mountains, some of them rising to 150 feet. Xu says people have been quarrying in the region for over 1,000 years: “It’s a local industry but also cultural and historical heritage for all the families.”
Today, Jinyun County has a population of over 400,000, spread across 18 villages. The quarries are located right next to some of these villages, but they have been abandoned for over two decades. At one point, Xu says the county wanted to convert one of them into a Buddhist temple, or even a luxury hotel, but the plans were scrapped because of the sheer investment and extensive engineering work that would’ve had to be done. In contrast, Xu says she approached the project like much of her work: with so-called architectural acupuncture and minimal interventions.
“We started with something very practical and something that could become an example for other quarries,” she says. In Quarry 8, she used the existing network of stairs, once used to reach the stations where workers would mine, to create an interlinked set of terraces for people to read, study, and do calligraphy. The main interventions here were simple wood railings, bookshelves, and lighting. “We’re introducing materials for people,” says Xu.
In Quarry 9, which was turned into a performance space, the architects worked with an acoustical engineer to improve the sound quality. A double-duty wooden railing hugs the perimeter; it prevents people from reaching out and damaging the stone, and conceals sound-absorbing material behind it. And in Quarry 10, where local stonemasons wanted to demonstrate the work that shaped the region through live performances, Xu and her team built a viewing platform with amphitheater seating. (This quarry also had to be stabilized with a concrete arch linking both sides of the mountain at the entrance.)
In total, the transformations took about seven months and cost only $600,000—or less than the cost of one new building, according to Xu. “The quarries might become valuable assets for the local county,” she says. “With design, you can introduce different programs, different functions.”
The idea behind these transformations is similar to the principles of adaptive reuse; except, in this case, the architect isn’t transforming a vacant, underutilized building, but a disused quarry. The end goal, however, isn’t all that different. “Instead of making new buildings, we can reuse preexisting spaces,” she says. “Even though this is a very pragmatic project, the concept is about a different way to think about architecture and whether we need to build so many new buildings.”