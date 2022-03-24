How three abandoned quarries in rural China were transformed into stunning cultural venues

The mountainous landscape of Jinyun County, in southeast China, has over 3,000 abandoned stone quarries. Over the past year, however, some of them have been meticulously transformed from empty pits into cultural destinations carved into the rock.

The converted stone quarries are now the subject of a new exhibition in Berlin, which features movies, translucent models, and drawings by the Beijing-based architect Xu Tiantian and her firm DnA Design and Architecture. In April 2021, Jinyun County asked the architect to redesign nine quarries located within a one-mile radius of one another. So far, three have been completed and metamorphosed into various performance spaces plus a library, complete with bookshelves and study benches. The project provides a model for abandoned quarries around the world. It’s also a reminder that such negative assets, be they disused factories or vacant buildings, can be turned into something valuable, too.

Quarries can be mined for up to 50 years before they’re depleted of their resources, like limestone, granite, or marble. They are then abandoned, resulting in gaping holes that can fill with water and form dangerous quarry lakes. In North America, some of these depleted quarries have found new uses as amphitheaters, botanical gardens, and even adventure parks. In the center of San Diego, a massive sand and gravel quarry was turned into a 225-acre neighborhood called Quarry Falls, complete with housing, a community center, and parks. And in Atlanta, the 400-foot-deep Bellwood Quarry—once a popular filming location for movies and TV shows like Stranger Things—has become the Westside Reservoir, holding 2.4 billion gallons of emergency drinking water.

Many of these quarries spanned hundreds of acres and were operated by large companies. By comparison, the Jinyun quarries in China were run by family businesses and mined by hand. They’re also taller and cut into the mountains, some of them rising to 150 feet. Xu says people have been quarrying in the region for over 1,000 years: “It’s a local industry but also cultural and historical heritage for all the families.”