How to start your next job the right way

Last summer, along with so many Americans, I found myself facing career existentialism. I had an enviable job that I enjoyed for over 15 years, yet I felt my happiness waning. It didn’t help that the news cycle was obsessed with the Great Resignation, as millions of people tried out a new career, moved to another company in their industry, or left work altogether. So, after some professional networking and logging hundreds of miles and hours of reflection in my running shoes, I decided to switch jobs to a creative agency down the road.

Because I hadn’t had a new job in so long, my anxiety levels ran high with concerns about leaving my current employer in the best place I could while also emotionally preparing for working in a new culture with new people and systems. But what followed blew my mind and calmed my panic. My new company handled my transition so beautifully that I saw it as an opportunity for employees and organizations everywhere to seize this moment as millions of people change jobs. For employees, act like a martial artist: be flexible and kick ass We’ve all heard dramatic stories of people who burn every bridge as they leave their job. And while this may be tempting, on your way out, recognize that every place runs lean these days. Independent of your tenure or seniority within a company, your exit will disrupt your department and possibly the entire organization. So consider being flexible with your notice. Some places may show you the door before you finish handing in your resignation, while others will ask for several weeks so they can find your replacement. In my case, I talked through options with my former employer and we agreed that three months would be best. That may seem extreme, but the point is they appreciated the flexibility and it did wonders to reduce my guilt. Second, keep kicking butt until your very last second of employment. As the late Maya Angelou said, “I’ve learned that people will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel.” Regardless of your history with your current employer, take the high road and deliver the goods. After all, they’re paying you to do a job and, once upon a time, you signed on with them to do just that. Overdeliver with every email you send and deadline you meet, and you can walk away without a sliver of remorse.

Last, help your current company win. That may be delivering a game-changing pitch to a Fortune 500 company or simply being accountable for the 1,500 tasks assigned to you before you wrap up. Regardless, focus on helping them be successful. And if you’re feeling so bold, ask them what else you can do before your last day. They’ll see you as a winner in return. For employers, make your new hires feel like celebrities You don’t have to literally roll out the red carpet, but you can do it figuratively starting with being flexible. Giving employees control over when they start helps them leave their current job in good standing and with a clear conscience, which will only benefit you. It may have taken you weeks, perhaps months to fill the role, but it’s ideal to be open to a start date that’s further out than two weeks. In addition to a three-month notice, my new agency encouraged—practically insisted—that I take time off before I started. Despite being eager and willing to get going, I took two weeks off and it was exactly what I needed. Next, show them the love before they start. This could come in the form of nicely written emails from the supervisor, coworkers or even the CEO. An actual handwritten note delivered by mail means even more. And if you really want to make a statement, send a care package of goodies or company swag. That’s what happened with me, when I was surprised with a selection of cheeses, fancy crackers and a bottle of bubbly. I mean, who wouldn’t feel special after that? But even sending a branded coffee mug shows your new employee they’re part of the team.

Last, help your new hire be successful their first few weeks by making onboarding intentional and smooth. Over the years, I’ve heard horror stories about people showing up to work excitedly on their first day only to be completely let down. In fact, this happened to me. Eons ago, I moved across the country to start a new job, and my boss wasn’t even there my first day. Not so much as an email welcoming me. That was fun. Instead, sequence their IT logistics, meet-and-greets and orientation in a way that’s digestible and makes sense for them. Think like a new employee rather than just booking everything where it fits. When I started my new gig, everything felt employee-centric, and that has made a world of difference in helping me hit the ground running. Remember, the work world has changed dramatically over the past two years with so many people starting new jobs. The opportunity to get that right, regardless of whether you’re an employee or an employer, has never been more important. Mike Caguin is the chief creative officer at Periscope.

