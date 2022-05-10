Innovative fleet management

The one-two punch of pandemic-related economic disruptions and supply chain issues has rocked the commercial fleet industry and dried up the nation’s vehicle supply chain. But for Merchants Fleet, the past two years have presented big opportunities.

Thanks in part to a big bet on the important role electric vehicles (EVs) and connected cars would play in the fleet management industry, Merchants has experienced considerable growth at a time when many of its competitors are shrinking. It’s that innovative approach to fleet management that helped earn Merchants a place on Fast Company’s list of the world’s Most Innovative Companies.

“We’ve worked really hard at creating a culture where we ask, What’s the opportunity? What can be done?” says Brendan P. Keegan, CEO of Merchants Fleet. “Our vision is to enable the movement of people, goods, and services freely and responsibly, and electric vehicles and connected fleets are some of many ways we help do that.”

AN ELECTRIC FUTURE

A few years ago, Keegan and his team looked to Europe to understand the adoption of EVs. What they saw was clear: If America followed the European trend, EV demand would accelerate rapidly, outpacing production and creating a 5-million-car gap between supply and demand.