  • 2:01 pm
  • ibm

Future watch: The road to automation

Learn how industry leaders make innovation happen in their changing markets, and where these transformations will take us next.

By FastCo Works

McKinsey has shown that companies can reclaim up to 50% of their time with intelligent automation. This segment shows business decision makers how AI-enabled automation is generating efficiencies and streamlining operations across all industries, how XAI is bringing users closer to the results of machine learning, and how IBM’s prebuilt workflows are helping companies adapt with minimal lift.

About the author

FastCo Works is Fast Company's branded content studio. Advertisers commission us to consult on projects, as well as to create content and video on their behalf.

