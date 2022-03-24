Innovation on the pitch: A conversation with FIFA’s Chris Loxston and Pascal Zuberbühler

Finding an edge in the sporting world is often focused solely on athletes making a physical or mental adjustment. And while digital transformation isn’t typically thought of as a competitive advantage in professional sports, it’s increasingly becoming just that. In this exclusive conversation from The Future of Hybrid Cloud virtual event, we hear directly from two of the leading innovators in the global game of football on the unique opportunities they see in cloud innovation—from providing frictionless feeds to better engage stadium guests to leveraging AI and data to build smarter strategies on and off the pitch.