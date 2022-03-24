The next tech revolution: What your business needs to know to stay ahead

With modern, hybrid environments the new norm, companies are equipping themselves with platform agnostic, field-friendly, scalable cloud environments to work faster and smarter than ever before. However, as companies adopt emergent technologies and environments become more complex, disparate, and inefficient systems prevent companies from seeing true ROI from their investments. In this panel discussion from The Future of Hybrid Cloud virtual event, Fast Company and IBM explore the latest developments within hybrid cloud computing, data use, insights, and how to integrate these technologies on your own terms to become a true catalyst for innovation.