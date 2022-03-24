Building on solid foundations to ‘fail fast’ and surge forward

It’s no secret that we’re in an age of transition. The pandemic has driven notable shifts in workplace habits and accelerated rapid conversion to automation and digitization across all industries—some more than others. People are essentially having to relearn operations and, in a general way, adapting to many new ways of working.

Remote work has forced not-entirely-welcome changes in people’s habits, particularly for individuals who have been working in industries that have historically remained mostly unchanged for a number of years prior to the shift: Presentations or legal arguments that formerly took place in a boardroom, classroom, or courtroom are now done over Zoom, and collaboration with team members—which used to evoke images of a group of people sitting collegially around a conference room table or in front of a whiteboard—are now taking place over digital platforms. The true difficulty is not simply the fact that employees who formerly worked in offices daily are now working from home, or the increasingly common hybrid work models, but rather that individuals’ mental models are in flux. At the enterprise level, the imperative is to provide tools that will adapt as seamlessly as possible to new ways of thinking and working—and to build and innovate at the speed of change, so as not to lose pace with market competitors. So how do companies build quicker, smoother, and smarter? The answer: Build on a solid foundation.

LEVERAGE CONSISTENCY IN PATTERNS AND DESIGNS Creating and implementing consistent design patterns and systems across all products is one way companies can solve problems at the atomic level so as to free up their attention for more immediate issues. Consider a product page on one of the e-commerce giants, such as Amazon.com, Target.com, or the like: The purchase window is always in a consistent location regardless of specific product for sale, the intended actions these organizations hope customers take are intuitive—often relying on underlying habitual patterns their customers have built up over time. Maintaining this consistency of framework allows small adjustments to be made based on changes in behavior patterns—for instance, if a company notices a shift in behavioral patterns of their customers, they can react quickly across all associated platforms that leverage the design system. This shift is important: the more flexible and easy to update at-scale your design patterns and systems are, the faster you will be able to react to customer changes across your entire product offering. Leaning into a consistent design system that relies on certain recognizable templates leverages customers’ familiarity with a certain page structure so that they don’t constantly need to be retrained in using the product. And as a result, the product developer can make on-the-spot adjustments based on users’ change behaviors, even if the customers themselves are only minimally aware of their own habit shifts.

RELY ON SHARED CAPABILITIES Utilizing shared capabilities (such as iPaaS (Integration Platform as a Service), API Gateways, Video as a Service) reinforces reuse that not only supports streamlining the development process at the enterprise level but also reinforces consistent customer experiences. Consider single sign-on (SSO)—part of Identity and Access Management—and one of the more customer-visible shared capabilities, utilized in products such as the Google office suite. Here, one set of credentials (i.e., username and password) can get a user into any product within the same company, and even linked products, such as Jira, Figma, Confluence, or other SaaS platforms to which a company may have purchased subscriptions. Customers can be automatically signed into both on-premises and cloud-based applications without the need for repeatedly entering their credentials. Shared capabilities are incredibly helpful for users because they provide a consistent experience—a level of familiarity that reinforces trust when they are using otherwise unfamiliar applications. In our SSO example, the consistent sign-in experience (where credentials are recognized across a host of platforms) helps to extend the trust that users have in one product to all the other associated products. An added benefit is that customers only have to manage one profile (“my account”). Yes, this can be harder to roll out retroactively as your portfolio of products grows. It takes time to build when there are a lot of interdependencies. Though, once in place, this shared functionality reinforces a more seamless unified workflow for customers, and allows you to quickly release new experiences as customer behavior patterns shift, without them having to create new accounts to manage.

INVEST IN INFRASTRUCTURE By utilizing consistent patterns and shared capabilities with which customers are already familiar, companies can leverage customer learning in one area, and roll it out in multiple new product areas. Though these types of foundations do not sound “sexy,” or yield immediate, evident ROI, they facilitate operational changes that are, to be blunt, crucial to a company’s survival. When a company finds out that the customer has shifted behaviors, they must pivot in response. These foundations allow for quicker testing, quicker changes, and ultimately, quicker user adoption. They unblock effective rapid experimentation as we adapt to our customers’ changing behaviors and mental models, in a cost effective way. Organizations that haven’t invested in this type of “unsexy” infrastructure are fundamentally chasing outdated models—and will likely fail as a result. Those of us who serve customers who are experiencing big changes in how they work find ourselves in a particularly challenging situation, in that we are building products for customers as their mental models are rapidly shifting in order to quickly learn new ways of working. It’s crucial to have invested in this foundational infrastructure to be able to move quickly and keep up with the speed of change.

FAILING FASTER, BUILDING SMARTER Companies that have invested in the “less sexy” foundations are in a much better position to successfully navigate these changes. As they adapt their products, they will have wins and failures since some areas are unchartered territories. They find that their “failures” become far less consequential; the foundational building blocks can always be transferred to the next project. Nobody can predict when our changing work environment will settle down, or what the new norm will be. Above all, we should also not expect that there will be a one-size fits all for all companies. But by “building smart,” we enable our teams to quickly innovate solutions to support our customers’ changing behaviors. And when we fail, we fail fast, pick ourselves up, and hit the ground running in a cost-effective manner.

Charlie Claxton is Global Head of Design at Thomson Reuters