BA.2 update: 4th shot debate may not make much difference if we can’t even pay for them

While public health officials can’t all seem to agree whether Americans do or don’t need a second COVID-19 booster, the Biden administration is warning that the debate may not matter anyway—it says it is out of money for more doses.

Despite $1.9 trillion in pandemic-related funding—a stimulus package among the largest in U.S. history—White House insiders now say the government can give a fourth shot to Americans over the age of 65, plus potentially vaccinate kids under age 5. But it “cannot place advance orders for additional vaccine doses for those in other age groups,” this group tells the Washington Post today, unless Congress passes the $15 billion funding package stalled in Washington right now.

Yesterday, current White House coronavirus coordinator Jeff Zients recorded an episode of former Biden senior health adviser Andy Slavitt’s popular podcast, In the Bubble, which was also leaked to the Post. According to the Post, Zients tells Slavitt: “Right now, we don’t have enough money for fourth doses, if they’re called for. We don’t have the funding, if we were to need a variant-specific vaccine in the future.”

Assuming medical research supports the need for it, the Biden administration has been mulling the idea of making second booster doses available to the general public this fall, around the same time as annual flu shots. Another wave of the virus has already begun in parts of Europe, driven by a highly contagious omicron subvariant called BA.2, which is also gaining a foothold here in the United States.