How to identify and prevent age discrimination at work

Workplaces are dynamic and constantly changing, which leads some managers to think that new perspective is better. However, older employees are an advantage for employers because they often bring a strong work ethic and unparalleled knowledge from their tenured careers.

These employees can share their personal experiences from the different economic cycles they have lived through. For example, what worked for their companies during the last period of high inflation is something that millennials don’t currently have as a workforce life experience. Through their tenured careers, older workers have honed their skills, many of them pursing further career education that cannot be replicated in a younger employee due to lack of time in their profession.

According to the Society for Human Resource Management Foundation, companies that choose to train and retain older workers often save money because of the time it takes to integrate a new hire into their workplace culture. This report also suggests that older workers may remain more loyal to companies, especially those that invest in them, as opposed to younger generations that may be more likely to job hop.

Different point of views within the organization will naturally arise from working with individuals of different age groups. These varying viewpoints help companies make stronger decisions, but they can also cause friction. An open-door culture, with investments in diversity and inclusion and zero-tolerance for harassment and discrimination, can reduce this friction.