This company is capturing methane—then using it to make forks and straws

As far as greenhouse gases go, carbon dioxide gets a lot of attention. And rightly so: It sticks around in the atmosphere for up to 1,000 years. But another gaseous culprit, methane, while comparatively short-lived, is 25 times more proficient than CO2 at trapping heat. The EPA recommends that “achieving significant reductions would have a rapid and significant effect on atmospheric warming potential.”

On this week’s episode of World Changing Ideas, we explore the concept of methane removal, and speak to one company doing it, Newlight Technologies. Cofounder and CEO Mark Herrema walks us through how Newlight is not only removing methane from the atmosphere, but simultaneously generating an everyday product, called AirCarbon, with the potential to reduce plastic use.

It all started with . . . cow burps. Of course, that’s one of the greatest emitters of methane into the atmosphere—and, contrary to popular belief, they are more culpable for toxic emissions than dung. Reading about bovine belches spurred Herrema to think about a market-driven way to drive down greenhouse gases. “With some quick napkin math, it turned out that each cow was burping about $20 worth of value into the air every year,” he tells us on the show. “If you have a thousand-cow farm, that’s $20,000 of value into the air. Well, that’s a lot of money.”