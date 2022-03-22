Disney workers are walking out to protest the ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill: Here are their demands

On Tuesday, March 22, they escalated demonstrations by staging a day-long walkout from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. linked to a list of demands for their employer, including that it stop funding lawmakers who back Florida’s nicknamed “Don’t Say Gay” bill.

The company’s LGBTQ workers and allies have been protesting its response to the controversial legislation for weeks. Passed by state senators on March 8—and now sitting on Governor Ron DeSantis’s desk—the bill, formally called “Parental Rights in Education,” limits discussion of topics related to gender identity and orientation in school classrooms. While the bill’s language is purposefully broad, it could mean scrubbing classrooms of books or lesson plans that feature LGBTQ characters or historical figures, or even that students with gay parents or family members would be forbidden from mentioning them.

With the bill currently in limbo, employees at Walt Disney’s Orlando resorts argue that their employer—which has a mammoth economic footprint in Florida—can and should do more to safeguard the rights of its LGBTQ workers. When Don’t Say Gay first began to grab headlines, Disney chief executive Bob Chapek didn’t say anything at all; then when he finally spoke on the issue, he failed to unequivocally condemn the bill. After his early silence was criticized, Chapek apologized and claimed that Disney leaders were opposed to the bill from the start, but opted not to take a public stance “because we thought we could be more effective working behind-the-scenes, engaging directly with lawmakers on both sides of the aisle.” In a reported memo to Disney staff, he wrote that corporate statements “do very little” but can be “weaponized by one side or the other to further divide and inflame.”