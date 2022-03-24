Four reasons people need APIs, just like computers

In today’s digital world, devices are connected and apps “talk” to one another. The devices—computers, tablets, smartphones—communicate through a unique process known as API, or application programming interface. Asking Google, Siri, Alexa, or Cortana a question works in much the same way as giving a waiter at a restaurant a dinner order. You give the waiter the order, they give it to the kitchen staff, and moments later your food arrives. APIs in devices work similarly, just much faster.

Much like the devices on a network connect through an API to communicate, the people in your company connect and interface with one another through communication. The problem is, given the daily onslaught of phone calls, in-person meetings, emails, video meetings, DMs, and text messages, everyone is pushed to their limit. Most often, everyone is simply distracted and unfocused. In that environment, words become obstacles and miscommunication becomes the norm. The result among team members is anxiety, frustration, stress, and decreased morale. When clear, effective communication is falling short of the company’s goals, there are problems brewing—often costly ones. Team leaders and team members need a more effective way to communicate, and that is where APIs for human communication and connection can help companies enhance morale and increase productivity. Establishing an API for human-to-human communication shortens the distance to effective communication. This protocol encompasses methods to address any situation in a professional or personal context someone will face. Mastering the ability to really question your perception of events and get curious about others, provoke learning, tackle your toughest challenges, and enrich relationships guarantees your connections stay strong and the flow of critical information and tasks stay on track.

Here are four reasons people need APIs in the same way computers do. STOP MULTITASKING AND FOCUS The main reason people need APIs is to ensure effective conversations. For any communication to be effective, team leaders need to stop multitasking and focus, whether they’re engaged in one-on-one conversation with a single team member or in a live or virtual team meeting. Practicing the art of mindfulness, focusing your attention on the moment, and being fully present can help—not only with communication but also with stress management, increased observational skills and more. In fact, studies have shown that leaders who practice mindfulness have improved focus and are perceived as treating team members more equitably, thus empowering better performance. It might come as a surprise, but multitasking is a myth. Research has shown that rather than doing two or more processes at once, the mind is actually transitioning rapidly between tasks. So, ceasing your efforts at multitasking can help improve focus and concentration, both of which are crucial to effective communication. By improving focus and, in turn communication, leaders can better engage with team members, helping everyone be more effective and productive.

LISTEN ACTIVELY Active listening goes hand-in-hand with focus. It is crucial for leaders to recognize the act of communicating can be stressful, producing anxiety for many. Actively listening to team members and colleagues can help reduce stress and encourage successful communication. It goes beyond a glance, a nod of the head, or other similar action when leaders are speaking with a team member. Active listening is active, after all. Active listening begins with focus, giving the person speaking your undivided attention. That means looking at the speaker and avoiding or putting aside distractions. As the listener, your goal is to understand, so reflecting back what the speaker is saying or asking questions to clarify points can be helpful in avoiding emotional responses or judgments. Active listeners should be respectful and understanding, gaining information and perspective to respond appropriately and communicate effectively. BODY LANGUAGE MATTERS Body language matters—for everyone in the conversation. Body language is a big part of communication, accounting for more than 50% of the communication process. It helps people convey additional information, highlight leadership abilities, establish boundaries, engage audiences, and emphasize the verbal message.

Body language can be used to indicate that someone is listening and engaged, so leaders should always be aware of their facial expressions, body language, and gestures that may send the wrong message to team members. In that same vein, leaders can learn to recognize team members’ body language to determine what they are feeling—stress, anger, confidence, anxiety, etc.—when they are speaking. THINK BEFORE YOU SPEAK After you stop multitasking, focus on the conversation, listen actively, and mind your body language, you must then learn to think before you speak. You’ve probably heard the old saying, “It’s not what you say but how you say it,” or “It’s not what you say, it’s what people hear.” The point is, though you may think you are getting your point across, your audience may totally miss the point. Thinking before you speak can help you make sure your message is clear, but it takes every one of the processes here to achieve the APIs of communication as humans. Effective communication is complicated because people express themselves not only with words, but also with body language, eye contact, tone and inflection, volume, speed, and pauses.

As leaders, developing effective communication is the key to unlocking your team members’ potential. Effective conversations are the APIs of human-to-human communication and connection, and when properly applied can aid collaboration and innovation, employee engagement, and the bottom line. Effective communication is fundamental to success, helping leaders and team members overcome challenges, reducing stress, enhancing morale, and increasing productivity. Edward Beltran is the CEO of Fierce Conversations, an entrepreneur, and an avid cyclist.