Three trends driving scale in manufacturing

Size has always been important in the manufacturing industry. The economies of scale have been a part of the economics of volume manufacturing since the first industrial revolutions. But in the roaring twenties (twenty-twenties), companies are feeling the pressure of scale once more. In the EMS (electronic manufacturing services) industry, companies seem to be more preoccupied with scale than ever.

advertisement

advertisement

At the top of the industry there are just five companies with sales over US$10 billion, based on 2020 numbers. The race to be the largest in this league has been well and truly run. Foxconn dominates in terms of size with sales close to $200 billion, not too far off the total of all the remainder of that top 10. But below the $10 billion mark is a hotbed of M&A activity as the smaller companies look to grow through meaningful deals that range from $70 to $300 million. Here are three trends driving scale. TREND #1: THE SUPPLY CHAIN CRISIS You’d have to be living under a rock to be unaware of the crisis facing supply chains, and in particular the supply of chips. In simple terms, this means more products chasing fewer parts and more manufacturers suffering the consequences of unfulfilled demand and long lead times. That means dissatisfied customers, more inventory, and more work in progress—all absorbing working capital and impacting cash flow. Yes, it also means swollen order books and greater visibility, but without the parts to deliver that’s unfulfilled potential.

advertisement

advertisement

Manufacturers see that scale can drive better access to suppliers and greater influence. For decades buying power has been an imperative, but now it is more important than ever. Shortages are just the latest of many supply chain disruptions that include trade wars, natural disasters, and the coronavirus. More disruptions will come. TREND #2: REGIONALIZATION The pandemic has also accelerated the desire and the trend for more regional manufacturing. OEMs are increasingly concerned about supply chain security and continuity and are prioritizing this over the previous strategy of chasing low-cost labor around the planet. Manufacturing in-region-for-region is, without doubt, a good thing for all concerned, including the planet. Shorter supply chains are naturally more sustainable and have a lower carbon footprint. A China-plus-one strategy is becoming more popular as OEMs start to hedge against the risks of relying on a single, low-cost geography. And as China’s domestic demand increases, there is more in-region-for-region demand in China too. To be a successful manufacturer in a global market where in-region-for-region is needed, a globally diverse factory footprint is required. That means European companies acquiring in the Americas and Asia. U.S. companies acquiring in Europe and Asia, and Asian companies investing just about everywhere. The net result is global footprints with global scale.

advertisement

In a recent series of articles, manufacturing leaders expressed their expectations of more industry consolidation. ALL Circuits CEO Bruno Racualt stated, “In our home country of France, OEMs are starting to see the importance of manufacturing locally and the value of reducing risk and complexity from their supply chains. The government is playing its role in supporting us and the manufacturing industry, valuing the role manufacturing can play in a post-pandemic recovery creating valuable, rewarding jobs.” TREND #3: A SEAT AT THE NEGOTIATING TABLE The rightsizing of outsourcing companies is a key consideration when choosing a partner. OEMs know that and so do manufacturers. The big deals from the big OEMs are reserved for the manufacturing companies that have the scale and reach to service the end user. Sometimes that means technology offering and expertise, but most often it needs to be accompanied by scale and geography. A global OEM looking to deliver to markets all around the world and in volume wants to know they have influence with their manufacturing partner. Let’s say a brand has $100 million of manufacturing to outsource and they’d like to be between 10% and 15% of their manufacturing partners’ revenue to ensure the right level of attention and influence. That OEM will likely only look at partners with revenue north of $750 million.

advertisement

Just to be at the negotiating table for this deal, a manufacturer will need to have scale and geographical diversity. Manufacturing companies know that and understand this is becoming increasingly important. They are scaling to gain influence and to get a seat at the table. IS IT ALL ABOUT SCALE? The simple answer is no—it’s about so much more than scale, but it is a big factor in vendor selection and manufacturing success. The breadth of services offered is becoming increasingly important, as is the depth of the partnerships manufacturers can create with their customers—but right now, scale is driving many strategies. While money is cheap and cash is king, that is likely to continue. Philip Stoten spent his entire career in electronics manufacturing and supply chain. He is founding partner of SCOOP.