5 mistakes organizations make with employee feedback

With all these organizations appearing in the news for internal mismanagement of employee issues, you may be wondering, is my organization next?

advertisement

advertisement

Does your organization have a robust, efficient way of collecting, tracking, and resolving issues that employees raise, from workplace safety concerns to harassment and discrimination? Or are you assuming it’s getting taken care of without really knowing if it is? Or, worse, maybe you just assume it doesn’t happen in your culture? But the statistics show that it is. A recent survey by Project Include found that despite the move to remote, over the past year, 25% of workers experienced increased gender-based harassment, 10% experienced increased race-based harassment, and 23% experienced increased age-related harassment. Additionally, Pew reports that 44% of all workers and 59% of female workers have reported being the target of unwanted harassment. When it comes to sourcing, tracking, and resolving employee feedback, many organizations either have blinders on and don’t think it applies to them, or they’re approaching feedback in the wrong way.

advertisement

advertisement

Here are five common mistakes organizations make when it comes to managing—or mismanaging—employee feedback, and how to avoid them. MISTAKE 1: NO EXECUTIVE MANAGEMENT OR BUY-IN Any new initiatives need to be led from the top, not only so they align the company to a common mission or goal, but also to legitimize the initiative. If leadership isn’t leading on employee feedback, then employees see it as something that doesn’t truly matter to the organization—and as something everyone can ignore if it doesn’t fit business needs. Avoid this mistake by: Getting an executive sponsor for the initiative—someone who understands the value of employee feedback and can champion the initiative at an upper level. Strategy + Business magazine suggests that “although it’s important to engage employees at every level early on, all successful change management initiatives start at the top, with a committed and well-aligned group of executives strongly supported by the CEO.” SHRM also points out that one of the hindrances to adopting a new tool is a disconnect between what tools leadership thinks will work and what tools employees will use, so be sure to create that alignment early.

advertisement

MISTAKE 2: EMPLOYEES DON’T SEE THE CHANGES An organization can have the most robust feedback sourcing tools and strategies out there. But if it doesn’t act on those reports and remedy the issues raised, then the initiatives have still failed. Employees need to see their reported issues fixed to improve their culture, daily work life, and engagement, because if they don’t, they’ll stop reporting. Avoid this mistake by: Being vocal about the changes being made as a result of employee feedback. This can involve showcasing changes during quarterly all-staff meetings, sending out updates in the company newsletter, or any number of other ways to make publicly known the steps taken to resolve employees’ issues. Certainly don’t share confidential or sensitive issues, but by taking action and then talking about it, employees will see that their workplace is committed to improvement. It will also encourage more feedback. MISTAKE 3: TOO MANY OUTLETS FOR FEEDBACK Having multiple methods through which employees can report is not necessarily a bad thing, as it can cater to the different comfort levels people feel with reporting. However, when there are many tools but no comprehensive message on what they are or how to use them, it becomes a barrier to giving feedback. We found in our State of Workplace Wrongdoing 2021 report that only 56% of employees are clear about which resources are available to them.

advertisement

Avoid this mistake by: Streamlining not just the method of employee feedback collection and resolution, but also the message. The right employee feedback platform can give organizations a better way to source, track, and resolve feedback in a centralized hub, allowing for greater efficiency and faster resolution than tracking one-off reports. You should also seek out analytics to help inform data-driven decisions. Consolidating multiple types of feedback into one platform means not having to check each method of collection. MISTAKE 4: EMPLOYEES DON’T KNOW IF LEADERS WANT THEIR FEEDBACK Only 63% of employees feel their organization wants them to report feedback, we discovered in our report. Of the remaining workers, 21% believe their workplace does not want them to report wrongdoing, and 16% weren’t sure what their workplace wanted. Additionally, we found that 36% of employees either don’t have a feedback program at their workplace or aren’t aware of one. If employees feel their feedback isn’t wanted, they won’t provide it. Organizations may also be unaware that they’re sending that message, and wondering why no one’s speaking up. Avoid this mistake by: Making sure your organization is aligned the value of feedback and then communicating that clearly and often. If employees don’t know if their organization wants their feedback, then they’re not getting the message. Communicate about the importance of feedback and how to give it at all-staff meetings, newsletters, team meetings, and one-on-ones. There’s no such thing as overcommunication here, because not only will employees see that their organization does value feedback, but they’ll know immediately how to report when an issue arises.

advertisement

CORRECTING THE MISTAKES According to McKinsey, successful change management involves “setting clear, aspirational targets; creating a clear structure; maintaining energy and involvement throughout the organization; and exercising strong leadership.” Making these mistakes can be costly in a variety of ways: lost employees, lost productivity, lost money to lawsuits, and lost brand equity. But putting in the effort to avoid them or fix them can increase employee engagement, reduce turnover, increase morale and productivity—and make sure your organization is only in the news for the right reasons. CEO and founder of AllVoices, the employee feedback management platform empowering anyone to report workplace wrongdoing 100% anonymously.