Creating data surveys and reports that pass the ‘so what?’ test

Original research is a compelling way for companies to deliver key messages. Previously, I’ve covered the value of data-driven narratives and their applicability to public relations. Timely and original research can potentially place your company (or client) at the center of current trends, providing highly pitchable news hooks that can help gain coverage.

But making the most of surveys requires some specific techniques. These include a basic understanding of survey design, along with a plan to package the results into a media narrative. These efforts help create viral headlines and ensure that research projects generate publicity and impressions over a long lifespan. I was reminded of this when a client reached out after their own survey generated poor media results. Unfortunately, their efforts fell flat due to survey design issues and the lack of a “killer stat” to serve as the main hook around their data. They failed to answer the media’s key question—the “so what?”— and ending up with almost no coverage. So, before you invest in a survey, it makes sense to review best practices around publicizing survey data. START WITH SURVEY DESIGN Effective surveys are rooted in clever and careful survey design. When starting the process, determine what stats you would find useful, and build questions designed to take the reader of your results on a journey. You may even want to create some “spoonful of sugar” survey questions designed to get provocative answers, thereby creating clickbait for journalists. The idea is that interesting clickbait statistics make reporters more likely to cover the meatier “medicine-like” part of your research.

Keep questions brief and clear, with the objective of helping respondents understand the question (and its intent) clearly. Brevity is key because stem-winder questions only add to the length of your survey and can potentially confuse respondents about your intent. Explaining in-depth questions is okay, and using graphics to clarify details is also acceptable. Avoid biased questions, and integrate some questions with response scales. And always test your survey before releasing it into the wild. UNCOVERING YOUR KILLER STAT Survey design also plays into the idea of creating a “killer stat”—information the survey reveals that is truly compelling and that ideally plays into your company’s narrative. For example, long before the days of working from home, a web conferencing and virtual events company designed a survey around business travel, and more specifically, travel to meetings, trade shows, and events. To the surprise of almost no one, a vast majority of respondents expressed a strong distaste for business travel, setting up the perfect scenario to describe the value and benefits of online meetings and virtual trade shows/events—which were at that time a new thing. The survey results were widely pitched to the business media, generating significant coverage for the then-nascent virtual events industry, while the headlines reflected most everyone’s broad distaste for business travel.

This kind of killer stat really helps data come alive, and data points that appeal to our predilections or suspicions represent compelling nuggets for the media. In the case of business travel, everyone knows it can sometimes be awful. But when you learn that many other people agree with you, it suddenly becomes an issue to discuss—and to report on. Of course, approaches like this tend to appeal to our inherent confirmation biases, but when those biases are backed up with real numbers, they can become a real story. Your killer stat can also be new, surprising, or outrageous. Revealing something that was previously unknown or offering outlier facts or groundbreaking new data will immediately and obviously answer those “so what?” questions from the media. Killer stats can be data points that focus on questions around money or potential problems or open new areas of discourse. Map your company’s solutions to a killer stat, and you have a solid basis for some survey questions. PACKAGING THE RESULTS With your survey complete—and ideally having revealed a killer stat by design—a critical step is to package and present the results for consumption by the media. This should include preparing a summary report and/or a white paper to be used as source information for pitch materials and press releases, written to interpret the data and articulate key insights.

Releases and outbound communications like email blasts should integrate a call to action designed to drive readers to a landing page on your company’s website. Compelling survey data also gives an opportunity to brief industry and financial analysts when appropriate. Having a spokesperson who is briefed on the data is also central to post-survey promotion. Consider developing quick-reading infographics and perhaps even B-roll or a video news release. And, of course, your marketing team can and should repurpose survey content for social media use, as well as for customer-facing sales tools. Packaging your survey results in this way will help your company (or client) gain immediate, short-term awareness through news coverage; it will also help position your firm as a source of industry research and expertise. What’s more, survey data can live almost forever on the internet. Six years ago, my agency conducted a survey for a web analytics company, and the comprehensive, authoritative data we generated has received more than 5 million unique views since its initial publication in 2016, helping establish our client in their market space. Ultimately, investing in a well-executed survey—and answering the “so what?” question while offering a killer stat—will help your organization stake out and maintain a thought leadership role.

Curtis Sparrer is a principal of Bospar PR. Business Insider has twice listed him as one of the Top Fifty in Tech PR.