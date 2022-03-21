China 737 plane crash renews questions about Boeing’s commitment to safety over profits

In the 20th century, there was a saying that went “If it ain’t Boeing, then I ain’t going,” referring to a popular belief that Boeing produced the world’s safest planes.

But since a pair of fatal crashes in 2018 and 2019, the aviation giant’s reputation and credibility have suffered, and today’s terrible news is not going to do anything for those troubles: Chinese officials say this morning that a Boeing 737 plane operated by China Eastern Airlines slammed into the mountains in the southern province of Guangxi. It was reportedly carrying 132 passengers, with no signs of survivors yet. If it’s true that no passengers survived, this would mark China’s deadliest plane crash in almost three decades.

Naturally, this is any aircraft manufacturer’s worst nightmare. But it comes at a particularly rough time for Boeing. The company’s reputation is still so in the hole that some observers assumed the wrong kind of 737 plane had crashed.

The 737 is the most-flown aircraft in the world, around since the ’60s with a fairly sterling safety record. Importantly, the plane was not a 737 Max, the model that crashed in Indonesia in late 2018, then again in Ethiopia four months later, killing a total of 346 people, causing Boeing to ground all 737-Maxes, and ultimately leading to the new Netflix documentary Downfall: The Case Against Boeing that argues corporate greed played a role in the mistakes that caused those crashes. However, there may be little distinction between the two models in the minds of everyday air travelers.