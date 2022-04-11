Logistics designed for today’s e-commerce business

“She’s drowning in packages,” says Saltbox cofounder and CEO Tyler Scriven, pointing to a woman in a photo. She’s holding a baby and sitting on a bed surrounded by boxes. Kimberly Borges, the mother in the photo and co-owner of an e-commerce site called PWR WMN, once sold stylish women’s blazers out of her home. Her package-strewn spare bedroom used to function as both warehouse and makeshift fulfillment center in which she did all the cumbersome logistics-based tasks of operating her business.

This was before she heard of Saltbox, the humancentric logistics company that’s empowering growing e-commerce merchants like Borges. “All of a sudden, she has her spare bedroom back,” Scriven says. “She’s not having to run back and forth to the post office. She’s not having to beg her friends to come and help her when she gets busy.” After partnering with Saltbox, Borges has already doubled her storage capacity. “We joined Saltbox because we needed the space,” she says. “What we didn’t expect to also receive was the amazing welcome into this awesome community Saltbox has built.”

Scriven points to Borges as being typical of the hundreds of thousands of small business owners who are unable to afford the convenience and benefits of a traditional large-scale warehouse. Saltbox equips them with the infrastructure, storage space, and even the manpower to process orders necessary to compete with large e-retailers like Amazon. It’s that creative approach to supporting small businesses that earned Saltbox a spot on Fast Company‘s list of the world’s Most Innovative Companies.

TAMING THE LOGISTICS MONSTER

Scriven came up with the idea for Saltbox while running his own small e-commerce business. He realized that he had several tools to optimize his sales and marketing, but virtually no options for handling small-scale logistics. “Our first warehouse was in the back of one of our retail stores,” Scriven explains. “We would have to beg the mailman to take away the packages. We’d have to beg the freight delivery driver to help us unload the pallets.”