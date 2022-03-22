The shows must go on

The entertainment industry—which provides the shows and movies that became welcome distractions during the pandemic—has weathered some rough seas over the past few years. Besides the production disruptions caused by COVID-19, the industry is contending with a seismic shift to streaming services, as theaters closed and audiences stayed home. SAG-AFTRA—the union that represents film and TV actors (as well as recording artists and broadcasters)—faced down twin challenges: keeping its members physically safe during production and protecting members’ financial interests in a rapidly evolving content-delivery ecosystem.

It was during these difficult times that SAG-AFTRA joined fellow entertainment industry unions and employers to create return-to-work protocols, says Duncan Crabtree-Ireland, national executive director of SAG-AFTRA. The result was a menu of new standards, practices, and protocols that will provide lasting benefits to its 160,000 members—and set a new level of workplace safety in collective bargaining. It’s creative initiatives like these that earned SAG-AFTRA a spot on Fast Company’s list of the world’s Most Innovative Companies. PROTECTING VULNERABLE WORKERS To keep its members safe during the prevaccination days of the pandemic, SAG-AFTRA worked closely with the Directors Guild of America, International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees and Teamsters and the Basic Crafts—which collectively represents everyone on the set who comes into contact with SAG-AFTRA members—and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers. Among these new protective measures was a series of COVID protocols that included rigorous testing requirements and the option for producers to require cast and crew to be vaccinated. These protocols instilled confidence throughout the industry. During the first four months of 2021, SAG-AFTRA members landed 77,000 more jobs than during the same period in 2020.

And the union’s focus on safety went beyond COVID: An innovative sexual-harassment reporting platform called SAG-AFTRA Safe Place aims to protect members from sexual harassment, both on-set and during the casting process. “If you’re a legitimate production, you should have a legitimate workplace, not a place where members are vulnerable,” Crabtree-Ireland says. NEW TECHNOLOGY CALLS FOR NEW APPROACHES The pandemic changed the ways we watch movies. Some feature films that might have played exclusively in theaters for many weeks were shown simultaneously (or exclusively) on streaming platforms. This trend has a major impact on some SAG-AFTRA members, whose income may be significantly tied to box-office receipts. The union has supported members renegotiating those terms with studios and producers. SAG-AFTRA has also pushed the companies on how members get paid, making progress in shifting to electronic direct-deposit transactions. And its Labor Innovation & Technology Summit provided a forum to dissect the seismic shifts created by the fast pace of innovation in the entertainment industry. “The technology for capturing performances is always changing,” Crabtree-Ireland says. “So it’s crucial to look forward and try to see where the industry is headed.” To that end, the union has also introduced a contract for social-media influencers, whom Crabtree-Ireland sees as an evolutionary step in the performing arts: “They bring real value to the companies they’re working with, and they should be able to make a decent living.”

Crabtree-Ireland praises his union members for their contributions to society during the pandemic. “We were all relying on the work that our members do to help lift our spirits and keep us all sane through this challenging time,” he says. “We are proud of our work, and committed to making sure our members are taken care of. And we do that through teamwork.”