High earners with $100,000-plus salaries feel more love, according to Signet Jewelers

That’s according to a Love Index, newly crafted by diamond vendor Signet Jewelers, which tracks love in the time of pandemics. The index analyzes consumer surveys to log shifts in the greater “love sentiment” and is being unveiled today with a digest of data collected from last March through January.

According to Signet, the index is founded on interviews of 1,000 respondents each quarter, both men and women from 18 to 64 years of age, across various income brackets and ethnicities. They were asked questions examining “how loved they currently feel by others, how much they feel they love others, how much they love their community, and other dimensions.” Other diagnostics included—obviously, perhaps—jewelry purchasing and gift-giving behavior.

And since last March, Signet discovered, high earners felt more love than low earners, who were defined as people making less than $50,000 per year. This trend emerged early in the index’s benchmark period ending June 2021, and held over the following six months. On a scale of 1 to 100—100 being the most loved and loving—the index assigned high earners a score of 61, compared to low earners’ 38.