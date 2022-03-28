How to partner with the right PR agency in business

If your startup business is growing by leaps and bounds and you’re ready to enhance your brand name and services beyond social media, then consider partnering with a public relations agency that can build on your company’s current success.

Before you sign an agreement, however, you’ll want to make sure that the firm can produce the results you are looking for and is able to put your latest achievements in front of the appropriate decision-makers that will bring you to that next crucial level in your specific industry. To give you further guidance on how to find the right PR agency that is fit for your business, below 13 Fast Company Executive Board members explain questions to ask that are just as important to consider during the selection process. 1. IS THE AGENCY A GOOD FIT? Find a firm that specializes in media relations within your industry. Not only will it be easier to get the PR team up to speed on how your company is distinct within the field of competition, but they should also already have established media contacts that they can introduce you to. – Yonathan Lapchik, SUKU & INFINITE WORLD

2. WHAT ARE THE GOALS? Too many brands enter into partnerships before identifying their goals for the partnership or what they are trying to achieve. Answering this question first will position the partnership to create a win-win relationship. – Zack Hamilton, Stingray Group, Inc. 3. DO THE STRATEGIES MAKE SENSE? Understanding the strategy and metrics of success is critical. Get very granular around how the strategy, assets, and metrics link to your ROI. PR can be very “soft” if you let it. Drive toward the tangibles and most importantly, choose a PR firm that is truly invested as demonstrated by them understanding your business and industry. This will come through in creative ideas around differentiation. – Ed Beltran, Fierce, Inc. 4. ARE YOU IN IT FOR THE LONG HAUL? Be sure to understand that PR is a long game and relying on it to produce sales will set both you and the firm up for failure. Although many press pieces absolutely result in increased sales, it’s more about how you leverage and promote those pieces on your own that will help generate revenue. – Danielle Sabrina, Tribe Builder Media

5. WHAT’S THE VIBE? Do you want to be in the room with them? This only happens when you feel they understand your business, are additive to your world, are creative in their thinking, and have the passion, craft, and contacts to deliver multiplatform, omnichannel ideas. They have to balance being part of your team with the right to challenge, inspire, and deliver for you. – Jackie Cooper, Edelman 6. WHO ARE THE KEY DECISION-MAKING AFFILIATES? What I most value in a PR agency is the ability to get your brand in front of relevant key decision-makers. Most PR agencies can get eyeballs, but you must question if they’re the right eyeballs. Hire a PR agency that can identify your market’s needs and your brand’s expertise and whitespace. Then utilize that information as thought leadership topics to not only join the conversation but also lead it. – Steven Moy, Barbarian 7. ARE YOU CLEAR ON THE AGENCY’S SERVICES? Find a public relations firm that defines exactly what services you will receive from them and how they will focus their efforts. Find out how often they will be in touch with you and emphasize the need for transparency. Do not work with a firm that is unwilling to explain what they will actually do for you to get results. Steer clear of empty promises. – Evan Nierman, Red Banyan

8. WILL THE AGENCY BUILD YOUR BRAND’S CREDIBILITY? The first step is to understand that while you may think you want brand awareness, it’s not what you really want. If you simply want visibility, the best, and cheapest way, is to pay for targeted ads that follow your buyers around the internet. That’ll get you awareness. What it won’t get you is brand trust. You can only get that through the third-party validation a PR firm can help you achieve. – Scott Baradell, Idea Grove 9. WHAT’S THE RETURN ON INVESTMENT? Hands down, I want to know what a PR firm or any type of advertising and marketing agency has been able to produce from a return on advertising spend aspect or a brand-building vision. If I can’t see results that have been created in the past happening in my own business, then I’m out like a Shark Tank judge. It’s a no-brainer. Agencies like this are completely the holder of the burden of proof. – Ben Nader, Recruiter Empire 10. HOW DOES THE FIRM COMMUNICATE? As we just hired our agency’s first PR firm, I can say first hand an important consideration is to ensure a PR partner can effectively communicate with others—your executive leadership team, clients, and anyone in your circle of professional relationships. A PR partner is the direct representation and embodiment of your own brand, so they need to be seen as a competent core member of your overall team. – Josh Perlstein, Response Media

11. WHAT ARE YOUR EXPECTATIONS? Do you know what you expect their results to do? I think one of the biggest failures of a PR campaign can be dumped at the door of the company hiring the PR firm. If you don’t know the value of PR, don’t use PR as a tactic until you do. Understand that the ROI of this activity is not always in immediately trackable dollars and cents. – Christopher Tompkins, The Go! Agency 12. DO YOUR CORE VALUES ALIGN? It’s essential to me that a public relations firm pairs me with someone who can see the purpose and vision behind my brand. They don’t have to understand it, but they do have to accept it and build brand awareness from there. It’s a nonnegotiable expectation that my brand remains authentic and true to my core values. – Hannah Fryer, Brambling & Co, LLC 13. DOES THE FIRM KNOW YOUR BRAND WELL? I ask the firm to spend two to three hours before we meet so its team can study everything our company already has out in the market. This includes articles, social media, our website, and more. I then ask the PR team to come in and tell us everything we’re doing right and what they like about our current work. Sometimes it’s hard for them to find anything good, but forcing them to do this exercise positions us to work together for a win. – Meagan Bowman, STOPWATCH