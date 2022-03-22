Why culture belongs on the balance sheet

We cannot achieve what we cannot see. That’s why companies track assets, liabilities, and equity on the balance sheet. As a core financial statement investors use to evaluate a business, the balance sheet is a snapshot in time that equates a company’s assets with the sum of liabilities and shareholder equity.

It’s a useful tool for investors, but P&L statements alone do not give a complete picture of a company’s financial health. Nor do financials provide a complete picture of a company’s well-being. The missing element? Culture. Although it is an intangible asset, culture is critical to the success of your business. It is, literally, how your company gets work done. That’s why leaders need to find a way to add culture to the balance sheet and begin accounting for the revenue generated by putting people first. THE ROI OF CULTURE In the past, culture was seen by some companies as a feel-good employer branding concept. But that shows a fundamental misunderstanding of what, exactly, culture is. Culture is not your employer brand or the office perks. Instead, culture is the attitude, behaviors, and norms that shape how everyone in your organization behaves and works together.

Your company’s mission is a cultural touchstone—but only if it’s a driver of behavioral norms and used to help make decisions that align with it. In such mission-driven organizations, Deloitte research found 30% higher levels of innovation and 40% higher levels of engagement. Further, those companies also tended to be first or second in their market. That’s the good news about culture. But it can also have a dark side. CULTURE IS THE KEY TO COUNTERING THE GREAT RESIGNATION MIT Sloan research found a toxic corporate culture is the strongest predictor of industry-adjusted attrition and is 10 times more important than compensation in predicting turnover. That far outweighs the next most powerful reason, job insecurity and reorganization, which is 3.5 times more powerful a predictor of attrition than compensation. It makes sense. Human nature tells us that people want to know they are being seen and heard. They want to feel safe. They want to know that they are valued and appreciated because, before COVID, they were typically spending more time with their co-workers than their families.

I once heard Oprah share that every guest she interviews asks her the same question afterward. And she means everyone—the world leaders, dignitaries, U.S. presidents, celebrities. Every single person leans in and asks, “Did I do ok?” Just like everyone else, these incredibly powerful and privileged people want to know they were heard, seen, and that they matter. Does your company culture make that happen? Or, are you on the road to disaster? Or even worse, are you already fully ingrained in a toxic culture where that doesn’t happen? It can be difficult to evaluate your own culture fairly. Also, as a leader, your experience with the company’s culture may not be the same as those employees who aren’t members of the C-suite. Here are a few things to look for: • Lack of recognition.

• Office politics, not performance, drive promotions. • Leaders play favorites. • A lack of diversity, equity, and inclusion.

• Disrespectful behavior. • Unethical behavior. • Inconsistent or vague communication.

• Bullying and microaggressions. • Fear as a primary management tactic. TOXIC CULTURE VS. PSYCHOLOGICAL SAFETY These same issues that contribute to a toxic culture combine to create a lack of psychological safety within your company. Harvard Business School professor Amy Edmondson defines psychological safety as “a sense of confidence that the team will not embarrass, reject or punish someone for speaking up.” And without psychological safety, you cannot create a positive culture where your employees—and your company’s revenue—thrives.

I’ve seen this firsthand, where a small incident goes unaddressed, or a larger systemic issue gets consistently brushed under the rug, assumptions turn into false facts, finger-pointing and blame get embedded into the daily interactions of teams, and before you know it, you have a four-alarm blaze that spreads like wildfire through an organization and leaves a destructive path of angry, demoralized people. Certainly, it’s possible to make money with a dysfunctional team, but leaders need to be thinking about how much they are leaving on the table when their employees don’t feel safe. How often are issues covered up or not addressed quickly because a team member did not feel safe voicing a concern or blowing a whistle? How many employees are creating a negative entry on your balance sheet by leaving due to a toxic culture? IT’S TIME TO PUT CULTURE ON YOUR BALANCE SHEET Where do you start making the shift and approaching your company culture as an asset on your balance sheet? It may help to think about it through the lens of large companies and how they put a price on another intangible asset—goodwill.

When a company is acquiring another company, they aren’t just coming to a price based upon the value of all the assets they will acquire, minus the liabilities. They also put a price on several other valuable non-physical assets, like: • Brand name. • Customer base.

• Intellectual property. • Employee skill sets. • Proprietary technology.

• Leadership team. With this approach, you could assess the value of your culture by looking at employee net promoter score, trends in tenure, employee job applicant referrals, or your Glassdoor reviews—concrete, objective measures of how your culture shows up for everyone in the company, regardless of level. It is only once culture stops being seen as HR’s feel-good job, and starts to be treated like the valuable asset or liability it actually is, that we will see the Great Resignation head into retreat. So what will you do to ensure culture gets on your balance sheet? For my organization, the next step is defining how skills will show up on the balance sheet to support our most important asset—our people. Stay tuned.

CEO of Hitch, the skills intelligence platform leading the future of work. Also a founding investor of How Women Invest.