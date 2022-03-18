This game crowdsources cyberattacks against Russian websites

A Lviv-based team of Ukrainian software engineers have developed an online game called “ Play for Ukraine ” that crowdsources and gamifies participation in Dedicated Denial of Service (DDOS) attacks against selected Russian government and media websites.

The game, which is based on the popular numerical puzzle game “2048,” is designed such that each move a player makes helps in a DDOS attack on a targeted web server. The game launched on February 28, according to the developers’ Twitter account. As of March 15, the developers say, 2,048 players had helped attack more than 200 Russian websites.

“Our main goal is websites that serve the Russian army,” the developers write on the game’s website. “We . . . rely on a steady torrent of automated traffic to knock a target websites offline.”

In a DDoS attack, an attacker normally uses malware to hijack a number of computers, which it then directs to continuously send requests to a targeted server until the normal operating of the server is disrupted or halted. Instead of hijacking computers, Play for Ukraine sends server requests to targeted servers as they voluntarily make moves in the game. The developers say that one user can send 20,000 server requests in one hour of gameplay, so players are obviously sending more requests than one-per-move.