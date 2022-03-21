Lead like a woman: How we can dismantle stereotypes to get ahead

In 2014, Always asked us to define what it means to “run like a girl” in an ad challenging stereotypes. When I first saw it, my immediate reaction reflected the same biased thoughts depicted by the adults and boys in the commercial—a silly girl with flailing arms and poor form.

Then, when the young girls mimicked running “like a girl” and depicted strong and powerful abilities, I felt embarrassed. As a runner most of my life, an officer in the Israeli military, and a drill sergeant overseeing men’s training, why would I imagine girls as anything less than equally capable of performing those same skills? This got me thinking about what it means to “lead like a woman.” As we look to have more women assume leadership roles in business, we have to recognize that our biases hold women back from accessing their full potential. But, where do we start?

ACKNOWLEDGE THEM Even without overt displays, deep beneath the surface, we carry an image of what it means to do something “like a girl.” These stereotypes can have a significant impact on how women navigate the business world, but only if we let them. To disrupt stereotypes and biases, we have to first articulate why they have been able to endure. I think about the Disney movies we all know and love where the female lead waits to be either rescued or swept away by Prince Charming. In fact, the female characters who take what they want from life are commonly depicted as the witch or evil stepmother. What else do women feel they need to wait for?

I think of a friend and mentor of mine who built a successful career in tech, but only ever considered taking on a CEO role when someone else suggested it. It wasn’t that she hadn’t been qualified up to that point. It was her own bias that prevented her from reaching for the role herself. To defeat gender biases, we first need to acknowledge that they exist not just in our workplaces, but within ourselves. For many of us, the biases that hold us back most are the ones we’ve placed on ourselves or on other women. LOOK AT THEM After admitting to our biases and stereotypes, we need to take a good look at where they manifest in our behavior. How do our assumptions of women impact how we perceive or interact with others?

Compassion in the workplace is a major topic of conversation today, with studies showing that leading with compassion earns greater employee loyalty and trust, and improves team performance. While many male leaders can describe their ability to be compassionate with pride, women are almost universally held to different standards. Stereotypes tell us that women are too emotional to be leaders; that their compassion would keep them from being able to make hard decisions. Once, when I was applying for a board position, someone expressed concern that I would not be tough enough to push back on the CEO. That my emotions and identity as a woman would prevent me from being effective. But every leader has some sort of emotional response to difficult decisions or confrontational conversations. If these emotions are so common, why do we focus on hiding them?

In some ways, our biases have become so ingrained that they defy logic. LAUGH AT THEM Once we recognize and acknowledge the source of their power, the best way to start breaking biases apart is to see them for how ridiculous they are. No matter how much I achieve, I still show up to an investors’ meeting and one of the first questions is, “Where’s your partner?” As of 2019, women head half of U.S. households. I could only laugh at how disconnected he was from reality to keep using that stereotype.

When you really break them down, these comments are absurd, but not funny. They keep all of us from being as effective as we might otherwise be. The more people start seeing how ridiculous stereotypes about women are, the easier they will be to undo from our culture. LET THEM GO Holding onto outdated stereotypes serves neither you nor your business, and recent research proves this. Better gender diversity across an organization can increase profitability, and adding more women in the C-suite leads to more profitable and socially-responsible companies that provide better customer experiences. Yet, women still hold only 37% of executive positions and receive promotions to managerial positions at far lower rates than men. As leaders, our job is to change these biases and stereotypes, but it takes generations.

We recently shared the Always ad in a meeting for our company’s women’s resource group to talk about inspiration and why “like a girl” gets such a negative connotation. More than 80 women across our organization attended and engaged in the conversation. A few weeks later, we hosted a panel of female tech leaders to discuss the challenges they’ve faced and saw more than 150 women and men join the conversation. More striking than the numbers that showed up, however, were the emotions that filled each session. It’s almost like we as women don’t feel we have permission to talk about the hard days, the frustrations, or how we can work together to get ahead. Just like my own biases about running “like a girl,” we unknowingly subscribe to stereotypes that perpetuate the very barriers we seek to overcome. It feels easier to stay in the boxes society gives to women because we grew up in those same boxes.

The good news is things are changing. Even children’s films today are full of strong female characters who break those biases and influence a generation of women who can start to move through the world without them. And once we let those biases go, we can embrace a new type of freedom that allows us to be vulnerable, take risks and yes, even fail. We can embrace what it truly means to lead like a woman. Efrat is CMO at Quantum Metric, with extensive experience in tech leadership and customer-centric organization strategies.