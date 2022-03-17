Sign of the times: Klarna lets you pay for gas in installments

Swedish shopping app Klarna announced a partnership with Chevron and Texaco that would allow users to pay off the price of filling their tanks in four installments over a six-week period, like any other purchase on its app. All users have to do is find a gas station in the app, create a $75 digital card, and use it to pay. Any unused funds will be returned to their account.

The move comes in the midst of rising gas prices in the United States. AAA estimates the average gas price across the country today is over $4 per gallon—though some states on the West Coast are nearing $5 or $6 per gallon on average. The short-term loans could be helpful for those who can’t afford to drop over $50 at the pump, but are also indicative of the trouble with rapidly inflating prices for necessary purchases.