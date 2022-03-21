How UX design can inspire innovation

More times than not, a shift in focus and strategy can be a catalyst for new ideas to flourish and opportunities to take life. To truly drive success and growth, many organizations and brands have veered into the evident tilt of the digital ecosystem and its continual advancements. Businesses are seeking new ways to thrive, and as consumer expectations change, brands need to align with those preferences.

Organizations are never torpid when it comes to finding strategies for growth. But one discipline within an organization that shouldn’t be overlooked is UX design. As an expert in the space, I’ve seen how UX designers effectively readjust the focus onto the user and transform the experience they feel when they interact with an interface that reflects a service or product. Here’s how to partner with a UX team to unlock innovation. GROWTH BEGINS WITH THE USER

Innovation and transformation cannot occur without the user and an organization willing to shift their focus on the experiences they wish to create for them. Experiences tap into the emotion of a user and ultimately redefine how brands attain high conversion rates. It is not simply about selling a service or product anymore, but rather about the experience that drives brand positioning, recognizability, and memorability. Humanizing the approach to experiences builds a strong relationship with users, which in turn strengthens a company’s image and company-consumer trust. Organizations can build their image with UX design because the backbone of this discipline places their most fundamental asset—their people—at the heart of their workflow. According to a study, 88% of online users are less likely to return to a website if they have had a bad experience. To drive conversion rates up, start with UX design.

ADAPTABILITY IS AN ASSET Although important, design and aesthetics shouldn’t be the sole vehicle that drive an organization’s success. UX design encompasses its counterpart UI design; however, it also has to produce an adaptable and error-free navigation to increase consumer retention. This ensures a company can successfully deliver its product and service to its target audience without miscommunication or frustration. You should use UX design to propel easy, user-aware navigation and uncover your brand’s underlying goals and motivations by staying up to date with the ever-changing digital trends. If an organization seeks deliver purposeful design while also ensuring users are happy, it improves the brand’s identity for user association.

Your UX team should help your organization develop new ideas with experiential designs that demonstrate its focus on innovation and reinvention for users’ delight. Producing new ideas not only increases loyalty among current users but can also help brands attract new users. Satisfying experiences and interactions can open the door to revenue. DON’T FORGET INTERNAL GROWTH As stated, growth begins and ends with the user’s needs, but that user focus can also propel growth internally within a company. Understanding that UX design can allow a product or service to fulfill the user’s goals and needs is paramount to an organization’s growth because, without their audience, the foundation of success can crack.

How, then, can organizations place the user at the core of their business? Many best practices can streamline and optimize UX. A FOCUS ON REFLECTION When incorporating UX design, it is vital to reflect on your company’s underlining goals. Maybe you need to generate more conversions, reduce bounce rates, streamline your focus on your target audience, or perhaps you’re looking to stay relevant in a growing market. Understanding the outcome your brand wishes to achieve with UX design is a great starting point that can allow for seamless integration.

A FOCUS ON ACCESSIBILITY One of the best ways to optimize an experience is anticipating users’ needs by thinking about their access to content and visual design. A focus on accessibility ensures a fulfilled user because it acknowledges the different ways they can interact with an interface. Accessibility—via mobile or desktop—can also ensure the inclusion of all users and highlights the paradigm of user-centric design. A FOCUS ON USABILITY TESTING

Another paramount practice when considering UX design is an openness to usability testing. A sturdy UX design can only be deployed after it is tested for full optimization, which in turn solidifies speed. Usability and analytics testing can also propel your organization’s SEO, which will help users find your website quicker, increasing traffic and in turn, conversion. The myriad possibilities for innovation and creativity, visually and contextually, in UX design can help organizations grow along with the ever-changing needs of users in a digital world. Pioneering the UX discipline as a synonymous force to designing experiences, ArtVersion elevates companies with innovative digital designs.