‘Flooded with our blood’: Zelenskyy urges all American companies to leave Russia now

In his remote address to Congress Wednesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy urged all American companies to exit Russia “immediately,” saying it is “flooded with our blood.”

Plenty of U.S. companies, from fast food giants like McDonald’s to tech firms like Apple to financial services companies including Goldman Sachs, Mastercard, and Visa have already announced pullbacks from the Russian market. Western media organizations, including CNN International, the BBC, and Bloomberg News, have also all announced they’re limiting operations in Russia, some in reaction to a new law that imposes hefty penalties on what President Vladimir Putin’s regime deems misinformation.

However, some companies, such as pharmaceutical giant Pfizer, have said they will stay in the country due to the vital nature of their products. Pfizer instead has said it will donate Russian profits to Ukrainian relief efforts.