This smart massage gun knows exactly what your body wants

Are all percussion massagers created equal? Of course not—at least not if you ask the big-name brands in the market. They boast repetitions per minute in the thousands, show off their motors, and emphasize power, speed, and force. They were called massage guns, but now often deemed percussion therapy devices.

But sometimes, it doesn’t feel like these machines are made for everybody. At least not for me. While effective—and trust me, I’ve tried them all—they aren’t necessarily what I am looking for when I have aches and pains and don’t know why. I’m not an athlete, but I do have miserable carpal tunnel and tight calves due to a foot injury. I like percussive therapy, but I want it to be less “recovery after an Ironman” and more “zen out on the sofa.” And that’s why I fell in love with Lyric’s $199 percussion massager.

Lyric, which launched last September, subverts what I’ve grown accustomed to anticipating from other percussion massage devices. It’s slender and lightweight, comes in pretty colors like terracotta and slate blue, and likes to say things like, “wellness harmonized.” The brand’s messaging focuses on what it calls “Rhythm Therapy,” based on vibro-acoustic science—a therapeutic method that suggests that when the body absorbs sound-produced vibration, it can reduce stress and pain (TBD, TBH). That said, the device’s mechanisms are largely the same as other devices—it comes with multiple heads that circulate between 1000 to 4700 repetitions per minute, as an oscillating wave of vibrations is said to have bigger benefits.

Also, it looks nice. “We wanted to create a brand that instills healthy habits,” says Lyric cofounder and Chief Experience Officer Hugh Williams. “If it’s [stored] in a closet or a drawer, it’s not very helpful. It’s designed to display.”