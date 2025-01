Dissolvable laundry-detergent sheets, mid-century modern saucepans, and a gender-neutral eau de parfum all have one thing in common—the companies behind them made it onto Fast Company’s list of the Most Innovative Companies of 2022. Below, we showcase some of our favorite products that helped propel companies onto the list—whether it’s Ooni’s pizza oven, Liteboxer’s wall-mounted home boxing workout, or Spero’s sunflower seed-based nondairy cream cheese.