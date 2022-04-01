advertisement
The most innovative products of 2022

Our favorite products from brands that made it onto Fast Company’s list of the Most Innovative Companies of 2022.

The most innovative products of 2022
[Photos: courtesy Up Paint, Analogue, Attn: Grace, HTC, Genexa, Crocs]

Dissolvable laundry-detergent sheets, mid-century modern saucepans, and a gender-neutral eau de parfum all have one thing in common—the companies behind them made it onto Fast Company’s list of the Most Innovative Companies of 2022. Below, we showcase some of our favorite products that helped propel companies onto the list—whether it’s Ooni’s pizza oven, Liteboxer’s wall-mounted home boxing workout, or Spero’s sunflower seed-based nondairy cream cheese.

Good American Always Fits Good Jeans

Good American Always Fits Good Jeans

According to Good American, women’s bodies can fluctuate in size 31 times over the course of their lives. In late 2020, the company piloted its Always Fits collection, which reimagined sizing by offering jeans in flattering fits that work across size ranges. (The jeans come in sizes 00-4, 6-12, 14-18, etc.) In other words, the same pair of jeans will fit, whether your body happens to be a size 6 or 12. The secret to the fabric has to do with how it’s woven: The jeans are made from 90% cotton and 10% lycra and polyester, which are interlaced so that the material can expand by 100%, while most denim on the market can expand only 50%. The jeans are designed to mold to your body, but will return to their original shape after they’re washed, so they don’t become baggy and misshapen.

From $139|Buy Now
Figs Night Sky Best Seller kit

Figs Night Sky Best Seller kit

By spending time creating medical workwear that is stylish, comfortable, and well-designed, Figs has created a loyal following of 1.7 million customers, up from 1.1 million a year ago. In March 2021, it had a successful IPO, and its financials revealed a company that is profitable, making it a rarity among direct-to-consumer startups. Figs acquires new customers primarily through word of mouth, spending less than 15% of its revenues on marketing; and customers often come back to replenish their scrubs, spending an average of $102 an order. While the brand’s bread-and-butter still comes from uniforms, Figs is expanding into athleisure styles, designed to be worn off-duty.

$86|Buy Now
100 Thieves Foundations Anorak

100 Thieves Foundations Anorak

Founded by former Call of Duty gamer Matt Haag, the e-sports organization 100 Thieves has a roster of top players who compete in tournaments for League of Legends, Fortnite, Valorant, and Call of Duty, among other titles. But it’s the company’s push into apparel that’s most intriguing, bringing in millions of dollars for the group. 100 Thieves’s limited-edition merch drops—logo-filled hoodies, sweatshirts, T-shirts, fleece pants, etc.—have grown threefold this year, routinely breaking $1 million in sales, often within 10 minutes. Seeing the success of its Supreme-like clothing drops, 100 Thieves, in July, launched a permanent apparel collection, Foundations, which reportedly took in $2.5 million within its first month. 100 Thieves also recently acquired the high-end gaming keyboard maker Higround, known for limited-edition drops, adding accessories to its merch assortment.

$135|Buy Now
Crocs Classic Solarized Clog

Crocs Classic Solarized Clog

Credit Yeezy, COVID-19, and a steadfast marketing plan, but, this year, Crocs has simply exploded in sales, which grew 67% in 2021. The company mastered the collab, from reskinning the clog with brands like KFC, Minecraft, and Snapchat to handing the silhouette to sneaker god Salehe Bembury to redesign for hypebeasts. Crocs hopes to push its revenue to more than $5 billion a year by 2026, not counting contributions from its recent acquisition of casual footwear brand, Hey Dude. Sure, the Yeezy foam runner and Birkenstock molded sandal have both lent some cultural capital to Crocs over the past few years, but Crocs is responding to the moment with a come-as-you-are statement that the public is loving.

$54.99|Buy Now
Paravel Aviator Carry-On Plus

Paravel Aviator Carry-On Plus

Paravel’s wheeled luggage, duffle bags, and cabana totes encourage jet-setters to employ materials like canvas and nylon upcycled from 3.5 million plastic bottles, to date, as well as circular cotton from upcycled fabric scraps, and recycled vegan leather. Its signature Aviator suitcase is a carbon-neutral product, thanks to the company offsetting emissions from its manufacture and transport, as well as from the customers’ first flight with it, of a distance equivalent from New York City to Los Angeles. Paravel, which in 2021 became Climate Neutral Certified and entered into new partnerships with Banana Republic and Marie Kondo, says it has offset more than 12,000 tons of carbon dioxide since 2019.

$375|Buy Now
Kimaï Semi Hoop Earring

Kimaï Semi Hoop Earring

Kimaï’s sparkly gems are catnip for jewelry lovers who are also concerned about blood diamonds, child labor, human rights violations, and the environmental impact associated with traditional diamond mining. Gem-quality diamonds created in a lab have been around since the 1980s, but Kimaï is using marketing smarts that appeal to Gen Z to make them the norm within the luxury industry. Celebrity investors like Diane von Furstenberg and Rebecca Minkoff have helped burnish the brand, which received a flurry of press just a few months after launch, when Meghan Markle was photographed wearing its earrings. The founders had put the brand on her radar by sending emails to her “inner circle.”

$595 each earring|Buy Now
Warby Parker Mateo Eyeglasses

Warby Parker Mateo Eyeglasses

During the Zoom-schooling era of lockdown, Warby Parker resumed “Pupils Project,” a 2015 initiative that has provided half a million free vision screenings and 120,000 pairs of glasses to low-income and majority-BIPOC communities. As children lost opportunities for eye testing at school, Pupils Project relaunched in existing cities like Baltimore and New York, and dedicated $10 million to expand the project to new areas in 2021, aiming to reach 500,000 more kids by the end of 2025. To prove its hypothesis that better optic health leads to higher educational attainment, Warby Parker teamed up with The Johns Hopkins Wilmer Eye Institute, for a three-year study that found students in the lowest quartile, and in special education, wearing glasses equated to almost half a school year of additional learning.

From $195|Buy Now
Smartwool Everyday Popcorn Cable Crew Socks

Smartwool Everyday Popcorn Cable Crew Socks

As part of its efforts to be both carbon-neutral and 100% circular by 2030, Smartwool, the performance wool company, launched a program to take back old socks from customers and repurpose them into the filling for dog beds (while it works on figuring out a system for turning them into new yarn that can be reused).

$25|Buy Now
Farfetch There Was One Zip-Fastening Biker Jacket

Farfetch There Was One Zip-Fastening Biker Jacket

This luxury marketplace, which partners with small boutiques around the world, has troves of data about what consumers are looking for. It determined that since the start of the pandemic, people have been investing in long-lasting pieces, preferably made sustainably. Farfetch used this insight to launch a new brand: the private label womenswear line called There Was One. Rather than playing into trends, the line focuses on creating closet staples, such as $95 organic cotton T-shirts and $1,400 biker jackets made from traceable leather, all delivered in recyclable and compostable packaging.

$1,096|Buy Now
Aether Ascent Pavé Diamond Ring

Aether Ascent Pavé Diamond Ring

Aether Diamonds—which makes visual and chemical carbon copies of mined diamonds made with captured CO2—sells a 1.0-carat pavé diamond ring for $7,900. That’s not cheap, but mining a carat of diamonds requires 250 tons of earth to be dug up and creates about 150 pounds of emissions. Aether says it’s able to remove 20 metric tonnes of CO2 with each carat it synthesizes.

From $7,898|Buy Now
Liteboxer Floor Stand Package

Liteboxer Floor Stand Package

Launched in July 2020, the at-home boxing platform Liteboxer is a connected fitness device that doubles as a game. The company’s patented hardware device looks like a high-tech punching bag. The twist is that its force-detecting pads, which track a puncher’s progress, have LED lights that sync to the company’s collection of some 300 on-demand, trainer-led workouts. In 2021, Liteboxer debuted a wall-mounted punching bag ($1,400) that takes up significantly less room than its original freestanding device ($1,600).

From $1,695|Buy Now
Therabody RecoveryAir PRO customizable pneumatic compression system

Therabody RecoveryAir PRO customizable pneumatic compression system

Therabody brought out the big guns in high-tech recovery tools in 2021 with the futuristic-looking RecoveryAir Pro, a medical-grade pneumatic compression system, with sleeves for the arms, pants for the legs, and a vest for the chest. It also acquired PowerDot, an electrical muscle-stimulation wearables company, thus adding a device that can deliver electric pulses through stick-on electrode pads, something that its major competitors have yet to match.

$1,299|Buy Now
Hoka Bondi X

Hoka Bondi X

Hoka, the 13-year-old brand, owned by Deckers Brands (the parent company behind UGG and Teva), had a breakout fiscal 2021, seeing net sales increase by 62.0% to $571.2 million. What’s driving this growth is Hoka’s commitment to delivering innovations that keep athletes—amateurs and pros alike—running faster and more comfortably. Hoka is known for developing a new kind of EVA foam that’s extra soft and lightweight, and molded into a rocker shape to help propel runners forward. Last year, Hoka built on this EVA foam base by embedding its popular Bondi shoe with a stiff, carbon-​fiber plate that puts a literal spring in runners’ steps. Called the Bondi X, the shoe was well reviewed by leading running publications for delivering the pro-grade advantages of a carbon-fiber plate without sacrificing Hoka’s renowned ultra-cushiony comfort.

$200|Buy Now
Obé Fitness

Obé Fitness

Obé Fitness is carving out a fitness niche where TV shows meet workouts that the company calls “entertrainment.” Founded by former agents from Creative Artists Agency, Obé offers a streaming service with 22 live classes per day and more than 7,000 on-demand for $27 a month or $199 a year. It augments its 1980s VHS exercise-tape aesthetic with special themed workouts, in which Obé partners with Hollywood studios to translate entertainment events into fitness. Think workouts tied to the releases of Cruella, where the classes were taught in drag; and West Side Story, in which the company paired some of the musical’s iconic songs with moves inspired by the film’s choreography.

From $27/month|Buy Now
Clmbr The Machine

Clmbr The Machine

Clmbr brings connected fitness to the rock face—without having to worry about dangling off a cliff several thousand feet in the air. Designed for adventurous fitness junkies, the device, which simulates rock climbing via a stationary machine that fits in the corner of a one-bedroom apartment, lets users take classes with instructors or do free climbs, even ones replicating the effort of scaling the face of El Capitan or summiting Mount Everest.

From $2,799|Buy Now
Lululemon Barrel Duffle Bag 24L with Mylo

Lululemon Barrel Duffle Bag 24L with Mylo

On top of initiatives to help recycle and reuse its clothing, Lululemon has taken big steps to recreate the process of making them entirely. The brand partnered with companies to experiment with using lab-grown polyester made out of carbon emissions and to incorporate lab-grown leather. (Lululemon is a founding member of the Mylo Consortium devoted to using mycelium, a mushroom’s root structure, as a viable material alternative.) Starting last July, the company released yoga accessories incorporating Mylo, including duffle bags with leather-like handles and trim. The Barrel Duffel Bag features easy-to-access side and interior pockets and a removable shoulder strap. Lululemon also invested in the bioengineering company Genomatica to find new ways to create plant-based fabrics, such as a plant-based nylon.

$328|Buy Now
HTC Vive Focus 3 Headset

HTC Vive Focus 3 Headset

The Vive Focus 3 is HTC’s third try at a stand-alone virtual reality headset, and the company nailed it. The innovative headset’s 5K high-resolution graphics, tight head tracking, and 120-degree field of view make it easily superior to the consumer VR headsets currently on the market.

$1,300|Buy Now
Flare Amazonite Beaded Bracelet

Flare Amazonite Beaded Bracelet

Flare, founded by two survivors of sexual assault, sells a fashion-item-meets-safety gadget: a wrist bracelet that doubles as an alert system for anyone who may fear abuse or assault, including commuters, college students, and gig economy workers. In case of threats or attacks, a discreet push-of-a-button can alert police, send a GPS location to friends and family, or trigger a prerecorded incoming call with an excuse to leave a threatening situation. The Flare bracelet, which also pairs with a mobile device, sold out three times in 2021. Available in four sizes, XS to L, to perfectly fit your wrist. Company data shows that owners wear them, on average, three days a week, and have activated them more than 25,000 times in the last year.

$129|Buy Now
Canva Pro software

Canva Pro software

Canva’s customers, many of them small and midsize businesses without the resources for a professional design team, use the company’s in-browser design platform to create more than slide decks and business cards. Canva’s software suite keeps pace with—and anticipates—how companies communicate, internally and externally. Last year, Canva released a suite of tools to help businesses disseminate social media posts and help with video creation. And this year, it plans to take on the ubiquitous PDF with the launch of a tool that turns any design into a single-serve website.

From $9.99/month|Buy Now
Form Smart Swim Goggles and membership

Form Smart Swim Goggles and membership

Form’s two-year-old smart swim goggles are more than just a fancy way to count your laps. With the guided workouts, you can see your lap times and get live instructions on the goggles’ built-in display, so you’ll know when it’s time to pace yourself or pick up steam. Even an Apple Watch can’t do that. In addition to the smart goggles, membership includes the Form Swim app, and guided workouts.

From $15/month annual membership; $20/month monthly membership|Buy Now
Logitech Logi Dock

Logitech Logi Dock

Logitech’s Logi Dock helps people cope with their WFH realities—combining a stereo speaker, six noise-cancelling microphones, and a laptop docking station into a single box. The all-in-one unit eliminates the need for extra peripherals and a tangle of power cords, cables, and wires. Also, pairs to your smartphone or tablet via Bluetooth.

$399|Buy Now
The Framework Laptop

The Framework Laptop

Framework’s laptop hardware looks as slick as any other $1,000 Dell or HP machine; the difference lies in how easily you can take this notebook apart. Remove the keyboard and access the internal components underneath or pry apart the magnetically attached display bezel to replace the screen or webcam. Also, it’s customizable in so many ways: Choose the ports you want and keyboard language, add memory and storage, even upgrade the entire mainboard.

From $999|Buy Now
Analogue Pocket

Analogue Pocket

Analogue, considered the tops in premium retro gaming, introduces the Pocket—a handheld system that makes Game Boy classics look even better than you remember, and that’s just the beginning. Cartridge adapters and a developer program will expand the Pocket to even more forgotten gaming systems, and Analogue’s software will let you save “memories” of your favorite in-game moments. And not just for gaming, the Pocket has a built-in digital audio workstation for making music and can connect to a Mac, PC, or other hardware with MIDI and Sync cables.

$219.99|Buy Now
Grammarly Premium

Grammarly Premium

Thanks to advanced AI, Grammarly goes far beyond helping people avoid basic grammar gaffes. The communication tool offers the Premium upgrade subscription, which can analyze text for tone, fluency, and overall readability—as well as integrate company style guides, propose full-sentence rewrites while retaining the intended meaning, detect plagiarism, and flag culturally offensive terms like “Chinese virus.”

From $12/month|Buy Now
Possum Creek Games

Possum Creek Games

Three-year-old Possum Creek Games publishes independent tabletop role-playing games for people who want to go beyond the well-trodden world of Dungeons and Dragons and grapple with deeper ideas. The company uses Kickstarter to fund and promote its projects, which include creative director Jay Dragon’s 2019 game Sleepaway (about counselors at a queer summer camp trying to protect their charges from an otherworldly threat) and Wanderhome, which launched on Kickstarter in 2020 but came to life in 2021 after raising more than $300,000. Following a group of traveling animals through a pastoral landscape that’s recovering from a war, Wanderhome earned praise from reviewers for quietly exploring how violence can scar communities.

$45 to $60|Buy Now
Fend Hydrating Solution and Mister

Fend Hydrating Solution and Mister

The Harvard scientist who developed a novel aerosol technology called Fend in 2020 partnered in 2021 with design firm Ammunition (Beats by Dre, Ember) to create a disposable nasal mister that, the company says, can help prevent the contraction of COVID-19 or other airborne viruses. After using the device, which contains tiny particles of saltwater fortified with calcium (e.g., seawater), a person breathes out 99% fewer respiratory droplets that could carry disease and make other people sick, and prevents inhaled droplets from reaching the lungs. The new, miniaturized version is durable, ergonomically shaped, and preloaded with enough solution to use for a month. And when you’re done, you can send it back to Fend to be recycled.

$28.99|Buy Now
Hourglass Confession Red O Lipstick

Hourglass Confession Red O Lipstick

Hourglass Cosmetics—a cruelty-free, vegan beauty brand owned by Unilever—developed the first-ever vegan replacement for carmine, a vibrant red pigment made from insects that has long been virtually impossible to replicate. After three years of R&D, the “Red O” Lipstick and refillable applicator was introduced—delivering creamy long-wearing color with a satin finish that won’t smudge or feather.

$39|Buy Now
Heat Free Hair's Wefted Hair Extensions

Heat Free Hair's Wefted Hair Extensions

When Heat Free Hair founder Ngozi Opara spotted a gap in the beauty market, she quit her job to create the first 100% raw, ethically sourced human hair extensions that match the natural hair textures of women of color. The brand has since released accompanying care products—shampoos, conditioners, mousses, and serums that are meant to extend the life of any brand’s extensions by up to six months.

From $149|Buy Now
Eadem Cloud Cushion Moisturizer

Eadem Cloud Cushion Moisturizer

With the goal to create an inclusive skincare brand for women of color by women of color, Eadem—Latin for “the same” or “all”—developed Cloud Cushion, a revolutionary dark-spot serum formulated specifically for more melanin-rich skin tones.

$55|Buy Now
Boy Smells Genderful Fine Fragrances

Boy Smells Genderful Fine Fragrances

No longer just candles, Boy Smells cracked the beauty industry with their line of Genderful Fine Fragrances — scent compositions that further the brand’s mission to shatter the binary and refute outdated expectations surrounding identity.

$98|Buy Now
Loveseen kits

Loveseen kits

Former J.Crew creative director and president Jenna Lyons’ LoveSeen makes selecting and applying fake lashes a user-friendly experience with customization and a range of shades in shapes and sizes developed based on testers of varied ages and ethnicities.

|Buy Now
Genexa Kids' Pain &amp; Fever

Genexa Kids' Pain &amp; Fever

Genexa pioneered clean medicine in 2016 with a mission to launch over-the-counter treatments for pain, allergy relief, and cold and flu that include the active ingredients also found in Tylenol, Benadryl, and so forth—but without the artificial filler ingredients. These include propylene glycol, artificial dyes, synthetic binders, and talc as well as other potential allergens such as gluten and lactose, which may be lurking in the formula unlabeled. Genexa replaces these with clean ingredients, such as organic fruit extracts and beetroot, rather than artificial flavors and colors.

$11.99|Buy Now
Attn: Grace Light Hybrid Pads

Attn: Grace Light Hybrid Pads

Launched in 2020, Attn: Grace has taken on the mission of making over a $2.5 billion market for the aging woman by celebrating and nurturing the body that has carried her through the years. The wife-and-wife entrepreneurs behind the startup started with the often hush-hush issues that older women face, such as bladder leaks. The wellness brand designs personal-care items such as high-performance liners, pads, and briefs with a sleek touch and elegant packaging (no more shamefully frumpy branding), as well as a gentle barrier cream meant for the most sensitive folds of skin. All of it is made with sustainable, bio-based materials in carbon-neutral factories.

From $13|Buy Now
Omsom Best Seller Set

Omsom Best Seller Set

Omsom partners with iconic chefs to make shelf-stable pantry starters that help people cook restaurant-quality Asian dishes at home—in less than the time it’d take to order Grubhub. Colorful starter packs contain complex sauces like lemongrass BBQ or yuzu misoyaki—just add protein and vegetables. The brand imports 90% of its domestically difficult-to-source ingredients from Asia, and bases its recipes on those dating back generations in the chefs’ families. Since it launched in May 2020, it has sold more than half a million starter packets throughout all 50 states and launched a Thai krapow starter in partnership with Pepper Teigen in May 2021 — the first in its category to boast about containing MSG—an ingredient the founders say has been “slandered by bad science and anti-Asian xenophobia.”

$55|Buy Now
Zip Top Full Set

Zip Top Full Set

Zip Top’s range of durable pouches in assorted heights and depths can replace single-use Ziplocs and a whole drawerful of Tupperware, won’t leach BPAs, lead, PVCs, latex, or phthalates, and they nest to save storage space. They’re also American-made, and dishwasher-, freezer-, even sous-vide-safe.

$89.99|Buy Now
Ooni Koda 16 Gas Powered Pizza Oven

Ooni Koda 16 Gas Powered Pizza Oven

Ooni won big when sales jumped fivefold during the pandemic, leading to international expansion and reports of a market valuation—for a company that manufactures just five models of its pizza oven—that could be hundreds of millions of dollars. Ooni’s top seller, the Koda 16, is generally considered to be a nearly professional-grade pizza oven, which also can fit into a car trunk, reaches 950 degrees Fahrenheit in 15 minutes, has excellent heat distribution, and cleans up easily afterwards.

$599|Buy Now
Spero Variety 8-Pack

Spero Variety 8-Pack

Founded in 2017 by engineer Phäedra Randolph, Spero makes the case that alt-dairy’s future lies not in almonds, soybeans, or oats, but in the lowly sunflower seed. Sunflower seeds are 7 to 8 times cheaper, yet grow 50 to 70 times faster — resulting in 99% fewer CO2 emissions than dairy and using 96% less water than nut cheeses. Spero’s line of cream cheeses in flavors like herb, cheddar, and strawberry are now available nationwide, at grocers Whole Foods, Sprouts, and Balducci’s.

$38.99|Buy Now
Ghia Le Spritz 4-Pack

Ghia Le Spritz 4-Pack

Ghia launched its signature non-alcoholic apéritif in the summer of 2020—a ketchup-red, Mediterranean-inspired bitter made from the botanical extracts of fruits, roots, and medicinal plants said to de-stress and impart energy. In 2021, Ghia added its first ready-to-drink offering, Le Spritz, available in cans of two flavors: the original earthy apéritif mixed with either sparkling water or ginger beer.

$18|Buy Now
Jot Ultra Coffee

Jot Ultra Coffee

In 2020, Boulder, Colorado-based Jot launched with a novel concept: a powerful concentrate that is 20 times the strength of coffee and differs from other options because of the controlled extraction process by which it’s made. The liquid is sold directly to the consumer in glass bottles and added by the tablespoon to a glass of water or mug of milk. In just two years, Jot has sold an estimated $10 million worth of its Ultra Coffee. In addition to creating a new coffee beverage category, the company has pioneered a limited-edition release model with different brews including Encore, made from single-origin beans sourced by a women’s organic cooperative in Guatemala.

$26|Buy Now
Food52 x Dansk Købenstyle Saucepan and Butter Warmer

Food52 x Dansk Købenstyle Saucepan and Butter Warmer

Food52 began as a website that curated recipes from everyday home cooks—bridging the gap between gourmet cooking and food blogs—and has since evolved to include an online marketplace that sells more than 5,000 kitchen goods from small brands, including its own Five Two line of kitchen products that are designed in-house and based on reader insights. In 2021, Food52 strengthened its product offerings by acquiring both the Scandinavian-inspired cookware brand Dansk and Schoolhouse, a lighting and lifestyle goods company. These investments were funded by the VC firm The Chernin Group, which acquired a majority stake in Food52 in 2019, and it tripled Food52’s valuation to $300 million.

From $48|Buy Now
Rose Los Angeles CBD Deep Sleep

Rose Los Angeles CBD Deep Sleep

With marijuana legalization sweeping the nation, dispensaries are already packed with sour gummies, fruity chews, and chocolate chunks that tuck THC into grade-school candy. Rose Los Angeles elevates cannabis to absurd gastronomic heights for the refined palette of discerning connoisseurs. It combines single-strain flower rosin, a pure form of plant extract, with dizzying flavor pairings—often created in conjunction with Michelin-starred chefs—in a Turkish Delight-style candy. Rose expanded into CBD edibles and national online distribution in 2021, and released flavors such as apple ume ginger (made with award-winning Yumé Boshi syrup), cherimoya sannam chili lime, and Magical Grapes, Japanese wine grape varietals cold-steeped with crushed pink peppercorn.

$40|Buy Now
Grove Laundry Detergent Sheets

Grove Laundry Detergent Sheets

Grove Collaborative has been aggressive in pursuing its goal to sell only plastic-free products by 2025—with new goods like a plastic-free hair and body care line called Peach, and new laundry detergent sheets designed to dissolve completely in the washer (bye-bye, polymer laundry pods and plastic jugs).

$12.95|Buy Now
Eight Sleep Pod Pro Mattress

Eight Sleep Pod Pro Mattress

Eight Sleep woke up the mattress industry a few years ago with a high-tech bed, futuristically called a “Pod.” Today’s version comes with a suite of sleep-well capabilities: temperature-regulating microclimates that can be heated or cooled; sensors that track deep sleep, REM sleep, and daily heart rates; and a gentle wake-up experience, with an alarm that gradually cools the mattress several minutes before cuing a soft, chest-level vibration. In 2021, Eight Sleep rolled out SleepOS, an AI-powered operating system that learns a user’s ideal sleep conditions based on tracker data and then automatically adjusts accordingly, while also factoring in the ambient environment. It also serves as a private sleep coach, offering actionable feedback and flagging abnormal events.

$3,095|Buy Now
Up Paint

Up Paint

Nine U.S. states have programs that fund drop-off and collection facilities for unused paint, which have saved more than 50 million gallons of paint from landfills. While that’s great news for the environment, this glut of paint has grown to the point where storage is scarce. Up Paint’s technology takes stockpiles of abandoned paint and processes, purifies, and refines it into retail-ready paint with a variety of viscosities, sheens, and colors. Added bonus: the reconditioned eco-friendly result is sold at a fraction of the cost of traditional paint.

From $19.99|Buy Now
The Play Kits by Lovevery

The Play Kits by Lovevery

Lovevery proves education companies don’t have to be high-tech to be innovative. It has drawn more than 220,000 subscribers with its popular low-tech toys and subscription play kits that are tailored to support every stage of a baby’s brain development. In 2021, Lovevery sent out more than 1 million play kits and introduced a line of toys at Target, to make its products more accessible to all parents, with prices ranging from $9 for its Montessori Sensory Ball to $141 for its play gym. Following a recent $100 million funding round that included repeat investors like Google Ventures and the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, Lovevery is valued at $800 million.

From $80/mo|Buy Now

Photos courtesy: Good American; Figs; 100 Theives; Crocs; Paravel; Kimai; Warby Parker; Smartwool; Farfetch; Aether Diamonds; Liteboxer; Therabody; Hoka; Obe Fitness; Clmbr; Lululemon; HTC; Flare; Canva; Form; Logitech; Framework; Analogue; Grammarly; Possum Creek; Fend; Hourglass; Heat Free Hair; Eadem; Boy Smells; Loveseen; Genexa; Attn: Grace; Omsom; Zip Top; Ooni; Speor; Ghia; Jot; Food52; Rose Los Angeles; Grove Collaborative; Eight Sleep; Up Paint; Loveevery

