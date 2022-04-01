The most innovative products of 2022

According to Good American, women’s bodies can fluctuate in size 31 times over the course of their lives. In late 2020, the company piloted its Always Fits collection, which reimagined sizing by offering jeans in flattering fits that work across size ranges. (The jeans come in sizes 00-4, 6-12, 14-18, etc.) In other words, the same pair of jeans will fit, whether your body happens to be a size 6 or 12. The secret to the fabric has to do with how it’s woven: The jeans are made from 90% cotton and 10% lycra and polyester, which are interlaced so that the material can expand by 100%, while most denim on the market can expand only 50%. The jeans are designed to mold to your body, but will return to their original shape after they’re washed, so they don’t become baggy and misshapen.