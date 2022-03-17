Why brain-training games don’t work, according to a behavioral scientist

Success is often driven by your ability to solve problems and generate creative ideas. So, it is no wonder that people are looking for ways to increase mental capacity. And lots of companies have stepped into the void to help people improve their mental fitness.

The analogy behind many of these brain-training activities is athletic training. If you want to improve your physical performance, there are exercises you can do that improve your overall fitness. Long-distance running, for example, can benefit your ability to do other activities that requires endurance, like cycling. Lifting weights can enhance your strength, making you better at many other sports that require strength.

Unfortunately, the brain doesn’t seem to work the same way. There simply aren’t ways in which to train general mental capacities that will improve your performance at a variety of other tasks. Brain-training games often give you logic puzzles, lists of things to remember, or tasks that force you to pay attention. If you play those games, you will get better at them. But, the improvements you get from those games end up being specific. That is, you get better at the game and at things that are like the game. But, you don’t get better at thinking in general.

That doesn’t mean that there aren’t things you can do to improve your mental abilities, though. It just means that brain games aren’t the route to getting there.